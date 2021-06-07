Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies.
1. Year two
Sarina: How has OTAs gone for you now that you are in Year 2?
Tremayne: They've been good. Get my feet back in it again. It's been really good seeing how the team is forming.
2. Coffee Calls
Sarina: Biggest difference from Year 1 to Year 2?
Tremayne: [My rookie season] I had to get coffee orders every day. (laughs)
3. What's brewing with the O-line?
Sarina: Who has the craziest coffee order?
Tremayne: I don't think anyone had anything particularly crazy. When it got to the holiday season, I know a couple guys liked white chocolate peppermint. Brian Allen likes just coffee black. [Andrew] Whitworth likes his coffee medium roast with oat milk and cinnamon powder.
4. Working with Whit
Sarina: I remember watching Whitworth work with you a lot during practice last season. What has it been like working with a guy like Whit?
Tremayne: It's been really good learning the ins and outs of how he's approached the game and how that approach has changed over the years. The offensive line has changed a lot in the last 20 years. Football has changed a lot. As far as offensive line and how we do our business has changed a lot and to see how he's grown and developed as a player and [how] his knowledge has grown…it's been pretty, pretty special.
5. Blame AD
Sarina: Do you think Aaron Donald is a reason for changing the way the offensive line works?
Tremayne: Yeah, him and a couple other freaks (Laughs). You got supreme athletes at every position across the D-line, and the game is becoming faster. It's becoming more pass-centric. You know, we're not just big grunts with our hands in the dirt and smashing our heads every play anymore. We got to learn how to block these freaks of nature.
6. Give a little…or a lot?
Sarina: You've been doing a ton this offseason outside of training. You've been volunteering your time in the LA the community. What have you been doing specifically and why?
Tremayne: I got into the Hollywood Food Coalition, which makes meals 364 days a year, about 250 meals for homeless people and people with food insecurity and distribute them to people in the Hollywood area. I do a little bit of tutoring as well, virtually. Just because I have a computer, I went to college. And then I volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club for the first month. But then after that, I worked there for about two and a half months. So, you know, about four hours a day, for four days a week.
7. Age is just a number
Sarina: You've been described as "18 going on 28." You were considered very mature in last year's draft. So, what is the one thing that makes you feel like a kid again?
Tremayne: Going to see new Marvel movies. First one I've seen in theaters was X-Men Two and I was super excited. I was really geeking out. I remember I brought my Wolverine shirt. Anytime I see a new Marvel a superhero movie [it] brings me back to when I was a kid.
8. Groot approves
Sarina: What's your favorite Marvel movie?
Tremayne: Guardians of the Galaxy.
9. Grab the popcorn
Sarina: Would you rather watch a movie or a TV show series?
Tremayne: Watch a movie. TV shows, they're made to leave you on the hook. Every single one of them is made where you're never satisfied. You're like, ah, I need some more. A movie has a beginning, a climax and a conclusion. So, you feel satisfied.
10. A Ram asking a Ram questions
Sarina: If you could ask an actual RAM three questions, what would they be?
Tremayne:
- Who's your chiropractor? You got to carry those horns, right?
- How do you sleep? Do the horns get in the way?
- And, I see a lot of rams climbing stuff, so are you really afraid of heights? Like how does that work? That's really scary. I see a lot of rams just run up the side of mountains and I'm like, oh, I have fingers and thumbs and toes, and I don't do that.