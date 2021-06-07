Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

6. Give a little…or a lot?

Sarina: You've been doing a ton this offseason outside of training. You've been volunteering your time in the LA the community. What have you been doing specifically and why?

Tremayne: I got into the Hollywood Food Coalition, which makes meals 364 days a year, about 250 meals for homeless people and people with food insecurity and distribute them to people in the Hollywood area. I do a little bit of tutoring as well, virtually. Just because I have a computer, I went to college. And then I volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club for the first month. But then after that, I worked there for about two and a half months. So, you know, about four hours a day, for four days a week.

7. Age is just a number

Sarina: You've been described as "18 going on 28." You were considered very mature in last year's draft. So, what is the one thing that makes you feel like a kid again?