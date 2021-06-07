Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Jun 07, 2021 at 03:12 PM

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, ﻿Tremayne Anchrum Jr.﻿ talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies.

RAMS2020_10Things_Anchrum(16x9)

1. Year two

Sarina: How has OTAs gone for you now that you are in Year 2?

Tremayne: They've been good. Get my feet back in it again. It's been really good seeing how the team is forming.

2. Coffee Calls

Sarina: Biggest difference from Year 1 to Year 2?

Tremayne: [My rookie season] I had to get coffee orders every day. (laughs)

3. What's brewing with the O-line?

Sarina: Who has the craziest coffee order?

Tremayne: I don't think anyone had anything particularly crazy. When it got to the holiday season, I know a couple guys liked white chocolate peppermint. ﻿Brian Allen﻿ likes just coffee black. [Andrew] Whitworth likes his coffee medium roast with oat milk and cinnamon powder.

E_TOWL5368
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS

4. Working with Whit

Sarina: I remember watching Whitworth work with you a lot during practice last season. What has it been like working with a guy like Whit?

Tremayne: It's been really good learning the ins and outs of how he's approached the game and how that approach has changed over the years. The offensive line has changed a lot in the last 20 years. Football has changed a lot. As far as offensive line and how we do our business has changed a lot and to see how he's grown and developed as a player and [how] his knowledge has grown…it's been pretty, pretty special.

5. Blame AD

Sarina: Do you think ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ is a reason for changing the way the offensive line works?

Tremayne: Yeah, him and a couple other freaks (Laughs). You got supreme athletes at every position across the D-line, and the game is becoming faster. It's becoming more pass-centric. You know, we're not just big grunts with our hands in the dirt and smashing our heads every play anymore. We got to learn how to block these freaks of nature.

E_TOWL0022
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams

6. Give a little…or a lot? 

Sarina: You've been doing a ton this offseason outside of training. You've been volunteering your time in the LA the community. What have you been doing specifically and why? 

Tremayne: I got into the Hollywood Food Coalition, which makes meals 364 days a year, about 250 meals for homeless people and people with food insecurity and distribute them to people in the Hollywood area. I do a little bit of tutoring as well, virtually. Just because I have a computer, I went to college. And then I volunteered for the Boys and Girls Club for the first month. But then after that, I worked there for about two and a half months. So, you know, about four hours a day, for four days a week.  

7. Age is just a number 

Sarina: You've been described as "18 going on 28." You were considered very mature in last year's draft. So, what is the one thing that makes you feel like a kid again? 

Tremayne: Going to see new Marvel movies. First one I've seen in theaters was X-Men Two and I was super excited. I was really geeking out. I remember I brought my Wolverine shirt. Anytime I see a new Marvel a superhero movie [it] brings me back to when I was a kid.

E_TOWL7823
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams

8. Groot approves 

Sarina: What's your favorite Marvel movie?  

Tremayne: Guardians of the Galaxy. 

9. Grab the popcorn 

Sarina: Would you rather watch a movie or a TV show series? 

Tremayne: Watch a movie. TV shows, they're made to leave you on the hook. Every single one of them is made where you're never satisfied. You're like, ah, I need some more. A movie has a beginning, a climax and a conclusion. So, you feel satisfied.

E_TOWL1012
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

10. A Ram asking a Ram questions

Sarina: If you could ask an actual RAM three questions, what would they be?

Tremayne:

  1. Who's your chiropractor? You got to carry those horns, right?
  2. How do you sleep? Do the horns get in the way?
  3. And, I see a lot of rams climbing stuff, so are you really afraid of heights? Like how does that work? That's really scary. I see a lot of rams just run up the side of mountains and I'm like, oh, I have fingers and thumbs and toes, and I don't do that.

Related Content

news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
news

'Snowfall is the best show on the planet' | 10 things with Van Jefferson 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, wide receiver Van Jefferson shares his thoughts on how he gets pumped up for games, Greece and the best show on the planet. 
news

I chewed a toothpick like JuJu Hughes and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat a day? How does Taylor Rapp burn 10,000 calories in one workout? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. For this piece, she chewed on a toothpick like JuJu Hughes. 
news

Soak it all in | 10 things with Matthew Stafford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback, Matthew Stafford talks about Sean McVay's energy, being a girl dad and playing in the same city as his buddy Clayton Kershaw.
news

DBs who score points, Troy Hill | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, cornerback Troy Hill gives us his favorite defensive touchdown this season, who is the best dressed Ram, and why he's such a sweet guy.
news

Which teammate would Tyler Higbee trade places with? | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end Tyler Higbee shares his thoughts on controversial pizza toppings, cat-sized giraffes and winning games in multiple ways.
news

Darrell Henderson talks pregame rituals, hot wings, and Call of Duty | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, running back, Darrell Henderson talks about his love for the oline, his musts before games and hot wings. 
news

Michael Brockers picks his ideal dodgeball team | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, Michael Brockers shares his thoughts on playing with Aaron Donald, why he started his own foundation and his laugh. 
news

A'Shawn Robinson talks Rams debut | 10 Things with Sarina Morales

This week, A'Shawn Robinson shared how great it felt to make his Rams debut, singing to James Brown and when it's actually okay to put the tree up for the holidays.
Advertising