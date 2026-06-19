2026 offseason position reset: Quarterback

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, beginning with the quarterback position.
Key offseason moves
- Extended Matthew Stafford's contract. Stafford and the team remain in a year-to-year arrangement, but this move at least helps with giving rookie Ty Simpson time to develop.
- Drafted Simpson 13th overall in the first round. Part of a forward-looking draft class, Los Angeles selected Simpson to be Stafford's heir apparent. There's no timeline for when the passing of the torch will take place, but having that quarterback of the future in place allowed them to be aggressive with their future draft picks in later trading for defensive end Myles Garrett.
Who's under contract
Matthew Stafford
2025 stats: Reigning NFL MVP completed 388 of 597 pass attempts (65%) for league-leading 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns against eight interceptions starting all 17 regular season games.
Stetson Bennett IV
2025 stats: Did not record any stats since he did not appear in any games last season; was primarily emergency third QB on gamedays.
Matthew Caldwell
2025 stats: Saw action in seven games as the backup to Arch Manning at Texas; completed 8 of 11 pass attempts for 85 yards and one touchdown, also rushed twice for 64 yards.
On roster, still unsigned
Ty Simpson
2025 stats: Completed 305 of 473 pass attempts for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns against five interceptions in 15 games played (all starts) for Alabama in his final collegiate season.
What's next
Building on Bennett's progress from the spring, and continuing to development Simpson. Because of the plan the Rams had for Stafford this spring, Bennett saw meaningful reps – and really, more reps than he traditionally has gotten – in OTAs. Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo remains unsigned and has been contemplating retirement, so training camp marks an important time for developing the depth behind Stafford for a Super Bowl-caliber roster.