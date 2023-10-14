Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams (2-3) host the Cardinals (1-4) at SoFi Stadium in an NFC West battle. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1. Take advantage of banged-up Cardinals secondary

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

Arizona's defensive backfield on Sunday will be without two starting safeties in Jalen Thompson (ruled out due to hamstring injury) and Budda Baker, who remains on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury of his own.

Beyond injuries, the Cardinals have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL (375.6) entering Week 6, so on paper, there is ample opportunity for the Rams passing attack to have some success.

2. Establish the run

Bryce Todd /LA Rams

The Cardinals also enter Week 6 surrendering the 11th-most rushing yards per game (120.6) in the league. While Rams running back Kyren Williams does not have to reach that mark, an efficient day for him and the rest of Los Angeles' running backs would go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.

3. Convert 3rd downs

While it's a key to every game, obviously, it's especially worth noting for this one with Arizona's opponents converting 47.5 percent of their third-down attempts, third-highest in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.

As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN atWallaceWins.com.

Advertising