The Rams (2-3) host the Cardinals (1-4) at SoFi Stadium in an NFC West battle. Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
Arizona's defensive backfield on Sunday will be without two starting safeties in Jalen Thompson (ruled out due to hamstring injury) and Budda Baker, who remains on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury of his own.
Beyond injuries, the Cardinals have allowed the seventh-most passing yards per game in the NFL (375.6) entering Week 6, so on paper, there is ample opportunity for the Rams passing attack to have some success.
The Cardinals also enter Week 6 surrendering the 11th-most rushing yards per game (120.6) in the league. While Rams running back Kyren Williams does not have to reach that mark, an efficient day for him and the rest of Los Angeles' running backs would go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.
While it's a key to every game, obviously, it's especially worth noting for this one with Arizona's opponents converting 47.5 percent of their third-down attempts, third-highest in the NFL through the first five weeks of the season.
Tras cuatro juegos seguidos en los que bajaron su desempeño en la segunda mitad, los Rams de Los Ángeles tienen la oportunidad de emparejar su récord de ganados y perdidos ante un rival en transición
Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua worked well in tandem sharing the field in their first regular season game action together.
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
In this week's game preview, J.B. Long dissects how Sunday could be a prime opportunity for Matthew Stafford, discusses how the signing of Ahkello Witherspoon is already paying dividends, and details how important it is for the Los Angeles Rams to shake their second half struggles.
Signed as a free agent in late June, defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon's length, athleticism, and veteran experience have been invaluable to the Rams this season.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and wide receiver Cooper Kupp's weekly press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson talks about what it's been like learning the Rams system & how the team culture has made his transition to Los Angeles an easy one.
An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 6 home game against the Cardinals.