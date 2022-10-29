The Rams host the 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Week 8. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
Obviously, this is the key for every NFL team every week. However, turnovers – especially untimely ones – have had a way of wrecking in-game momentum gained by the Rams in this series.
It's not far-fetched to think that the ability to avoid them will have an impact on Sunday's game.
Again, another one that seems needless to say, but when communication has been part of the Rams offensive line's issues while adjusting to injuries this season – according to offensive coordinator Liam Coen in Week 6 – keeping that going will be important to continuing to help that unit get stabilized.
Look no further than when right tackle Rob Havenstein said that right guard Oday Aboushi's constant communication against the Panthers was something the group "desperately needed."
To that end, center Brian Allen's return, and ability to do that, should provide a much-needed boost on Sunday.
This was a combination of multiple factors in Week 7: The Chiefs overcoming an early deficit, getting scoring and takeaways from their defense (they recorded a safety, plus two interceptions and one fumble recovery), and the 49ers being held to three field goals and no points across four other possessions. Meaning, those were the outcomes for eight of the 49ers' 10 possessions in last week's game, the other two being touchdowns.
San Francisco's offense is more effective when its run game is humming; when it isn't and playing from behind, things become more difficult – as is the case for any team. If Los Angeles can create those turnovers and capitalize and get out to an early lead, it will go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.
