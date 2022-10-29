This was a combination of multiple factors in Week 7: The Chiefs overcoming an early deficit, getting scoring and takeaways from their defense (they recorded a safety, plus two interceptions and one fumble recovery), and the 49ers being held to three field goals and no points across four other possessions. Meaning, those were the outcomes for eight of the 49ers' 10 possessions in last week's game, the other two being touchdowns.

San Francisco's offense is more effective when its run game is humming; when it isn't and playing from behind, things become more difficult – as is the case for any team. If Los Angeles can create those turnovers and capitalize and get out to an early lead, it will go a long way toward a victory on Sunday.