The Los Angeles Rams (0-0) open up the 2022 NFL season hosting the Buffalo Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.
Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The Bills finished last season tied for 10th in the NFL in sacks with 42 as a team, then signed outside linebacker Von Miller to bolster that pass rush this offseason. And while they won't have star cornerback Tre'Davious White, they'll still have safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, who each tied for the team lead in interceptions last year with five.
Give Stafford a clean pocket and minimize mistakes in the passing game will go a long way to ensuring a victory Thursday night.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is capable of escaping the pocket to scramble and pick up additional yards, and also to make off-schedule plays in the passing game when a play breaks down. That places an increased importance on the Rams' pass rush not only keeping containment on the edge, but also their secondary's plaster rules – meaning finding the nearest receiver and shadowing them – during those times when Allen is on the move looking for an open target.
Not only creating them, but also capitalizing them.
In a game that will feature two of the league's top eight highest-scoring offenses from 2021, it wouldn't be surprising to see such an affair Saturday night. Turnovers, and points off of them, could ultimately be the biggest difference in this game.
