The Rams (4-10) are home for the holidays in Week 16, hosting the Broncos (4-10) at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day.
Ahead of the contest, here are 3 keys to winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
The Rams (4-10) are home for the holidays in Week 16, hosting the Broncos (4-10) at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day.
Ahead of the contest, here are 3 keys to winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:
After being absent for most of the season, Denver has discovered a productive run game in recent weeks, highlighted by running back Latavius Murray's 130 rushing yards in Week 15.
Like the run game, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Greg Dulcich have also emerged for the Broncos as big-time playmakers in their passing game. Both are capable of making explosive plays in the passing game and will be priority assignments for the Rams' secondary.
Denver has two opportunistic playmakers in its secondary between cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. Simmons' five interceptions lead the team – he had two in their last game – and Surtain is tied with two others for second with two. It's obviously unlikely the Rams will be able to avoid throwing either of their ways the entire game, so making smart decisions in the passing game will be critical.
As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles. Get Your WIN atWallaceWins.com.
Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
El partido final de los Rams como equipo local en SoFi Stadium incluirá el primer duelo mano a mano entre Bobby Wagner y Russell Wilson
As the Rams continue to evaluate younger players on their roster, they've seen promising performances from defensive backs Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht.
A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 16 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
In this week's game preview, J.B. Long details the Baker Mayfield/Russell Wilson matchup, the strong play of defensive back Taylor Rapp down the stretch, and how the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos defenses have both exceeded expectations this season.
Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Baker Mayfield's Wednesday press conferences, as well as defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Liam Coen's Thursday press conferences, as they prepare for Sunday's home game against the Broncos.
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett discusses the impact of having former Rams coaches on his staff on gameplanning for Sunday.
Rams head coach Sean McVay provides injury updates on center Brian Allen, wide receiver Ben Skowronek and linebacker Jake Gervase coming out of Monday Night Football against the Packers, as well as where things stand with defensive lineman Aaron Donald heading into Week 16.
An early preview of Sunday's Week 16 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 16 home game against the Denver Broncos.
Cam Akers fue el mejor hombre de los Rams de Los Ángeles al acumular 100 yardas totales, pero los Packers de Green Bay adueñaron el balón para dejar a los Rams matemáticamente fuera de los playoffs.