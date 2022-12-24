Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

The Rams (4-10) are home for the holidays in Week 16, hosting the Broncos (4-10) at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day.

Ahead of the contest, here are 3 keys to winning for the Rams:

1. Stop the run

After being absent for most of the season, Denver has discovered a productive run game in recent weeks, highlighted by running back Latavius Murray's 130 rushing yards in Week 15.

2. Eyes on Jeudy and Dulcich

Like the run game, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Greg Dulcich have also emerged for the Broncos as big-time playmakers in their passing game. Both are capable of making explosive plays in the passing game and will be priority assignments for the Rams' secondary.

3. Limit mistakes in the passing game

Denver has two opportunistic playmakers in its secondary between cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons. Simmons' five interceptions lead the team – he had two in their last game – and Surtain is tied with two others for second with two. It's obviously unlikely the Rams will be able to avoid throwing either of their ways the entire game, so making smart decisions in the passing game will be critical.



