Rams face Broncos & familiar foe Russell Wilson on Christmas Day | Week 16 Game Preview

Entering his third appearance with Los Angeles, and if the Rams are to beat the Broncos, look for Mayfield to shorten up his time to throw and average depth of target, with the hope of taking fewer negative plays and keeping the offense ahead of the chains.

24 on the 25th?

According to NFL Research, the Broncos offense has scored 24 in consecutive games against Kansas City and Arizona, after failing to score 24 in any of their prior 12 contests.

Meantime, the Rams have not scored 24 since Week 6 against Carolina, prior to their bye.

Sunday feels like a game where 24 points should be enough to carry either team to victory. Like Los Angeles, the Denver defense has been valiant despite seldom being in advantageous time and score situations.

Mild Mild West

It goes without writing the league and its television partners had higher hopes for this matchup when scheduling the Christmas kickoff.

Russell Wilson's trade to Denver was a giant piece of the perception that the AFC West would be the best division in football.

As of this writing, only the Chiefs have scored more touchdowns than they've allowed. And the Broncos and Raiders are on the brink of playoff elimination. Suffice it to say, the AFC West didn't live up to the hype.

As for the NFC West, which last year produced three postseason clubs and the Super Bowl winner? If the Playoffs started today, only San Francisco would advance.

Different Destinations

Finally, as our focus shifts to 2023, three opponents are still to be determined on next year's schedule.

The Rams will host the like-place finisher in the NFC South and travel to face the like-place finishers in the AFC South and NFC North.