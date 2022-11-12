Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

An NFC West battle at home is on tap for the Rams in Week 10 as they host the Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.

1. Take advantage of banged up Cardinals offensive line

Much like the Rams, the Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of injuries on the offensive line, especially along the interior.

Right guard Will Hernandez was placed on Injured Reserve this week following a chest injury sustained against the Seahawks last week. Center Rodney Hudson was ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury. Left guard Justin Pugh sustained a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 6.

Point being, this will be a different Arizona offensive line compared to the one Los Angeles faced in Week 3, so it will be important for L.A.'s pass rush to come alive and capitalize.

2. Limit explosive pass plays by Cardinals

This is one that is almost by default since it's what the Rams defense is designed to do, but it's especially critical this week against a Cardinals offense helmed by quarterback Kyler Murray with multiple passing targets capable of making big plays in that phase, between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz.

The Rams managed to limit those explosives and do a good job of keeping everything underneath when it came to Murray's completions in Week 3, but Hopkins and Moore being available this time around will make that a greater challenge for their secondary.

3. Protect the ball

The Cardinals may allow the sixth-most total yards of offense and second-most points per game in the NFL through Week 9, but they also showed last week that they're an opportunistic defense capable of turning takeaways into points via linebacker Zaven Collins' 30-yard pick-six.

Keeping the ball away from Cardinals defenders will be crucial to earning a victory on Sunday.

As a Proud Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, The Wallace Firm is the go-to injury law firm serving the people of Los Angeles.

