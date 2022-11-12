This is one that is almost by default since it's what the Rams defense is designed to do, but it's especially critical this week against a Cardinals offense helmed by quarterback Kyler Murray with multiple passing targets capable of making big plays in that phase, between wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz.
The Rams managed to limit those explosives and do a good job of keeping everything underneath when it came to Murray's completions in Week 3, but Hopkins and Moore being available this time around will make that a greater challenge for their secondary.