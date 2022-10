The Cowboys' defensive line ranks first in total pressure rate (41.7%), first in quick pressure rate (34.5%; under 2.5 seconds) and first in total sacks (15), according to Pro Football Focus.

So, in order to accomplish the first key, the Rams will need to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford and give him a clean pocket to work with. Of course, those stats also indicate the importance of Stafford getting rid of the ball quickly should the pocket collapse to avoid losing yards, as well as potential turnovers.