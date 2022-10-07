Rams working to spread passing targets around: "We're at our best when everybody's getting involved"

Through the first four weeks of the season, Kupp has 42 receptions on 54 targets, both team-highs. The rest of Los Angeles' receivers collectively have 26 catches on 39 targets.

Further reinforcing McVay's assertion, in the Rams' two wins this season, at least five different receivers were targeted three or more times. In Monday night's loss to the 49ers, that was also the case; however, in both that game and Week 1 against the Bills, Kupp and Higbee commanded the bulk of the targets.

The biggest topic on getting the ball spread around is the involvement of Robinson, who caught 2 of 6 targets for 7 yards against the 49ers.

"Like I've said, a lot of what ends up determining where the ball goes is based on what the defense plays, then there are your 'pick a side' plays," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Wednesday. "So the answer, I would say, is a lot of it's out of his control. What we ask of all of our players is within the framework of the receiver room, be where you're supposed to be when you're supposed to be there, be able to create separation, and do those types of things. Sometimes when you're at that outside location, you're seeing a lot of different coverages that can basically take you out of it. But it's really continuing to work edges, be available, and maximize the opportunities that you get, for everybody, not exclusive to Allen."

Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen said at the end of the day, organically spreading around targets comes down to formation identification and formation variety.