3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Giants

Oct 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium in Week 6, aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Kickoff Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Don't let Toney get going

As one could probably tell from his 10 catches for 189 yards against the Cowboys last week, Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was more than capable of making plays after the catch.

He emerged as a very reliable target and will be a big weapon in New York's passing game if he's available (listed as questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury).

2) Play a clean game offensively

Similar to last week against the Seahawks, the Giants statistically rank near the bottom of the league in total defense, allowing the fourth-most total yards of offense per game through five weeks. However, the only way to capitalize is by playing a penalty- and turnover-free game.

Doing that will be easier said than done, though, given the amount of talent on their defense as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford mentioned during his weekly press conference.

3) Know roles and responsibilities

This pertains to the Rams' secondary, which will be taking a committee approach to replacing what cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) brings to that group.

Whether it's rookie ﻿Robert Rochell﻿, third-year pro ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ or potentially second-year pro ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ (or fourth-year pro ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿, who is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game), it's crucial for each player to execute their role and minimize mistakes in the process, regardless of which Giants wide receivers are available.

PHOTOS: Rams players hit the practice field to prep for Week 6 matchup against New York Giants

The Los Angeles Rams were on the practice field to prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

news

Rams no se fijan en récords al iniciar segmento "cómodo" de la temporada contra Giants

Aunque sus siguientes tres rivales solo se combinan para dos triunfos, el equipo carnero espera demostrar que aprendió la lección de 2020
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Giants

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media on Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. 
news

Week 6 Preview: Rams ready and focused for meadowlands matchup with Giants

After a big win in Seattle, J.B. Long looks ahead to an important road matchup against the New York Giants. Who will fill the void of not having Darious Williams in the lineup? How big of a role has the Rams offensive line played in the teams' success? All this, plus a whole lot more in this week's game preview.
news

Injury Report 10/15: Rams carry no injury designations for Week 6 at Giants

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 6 game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. 
news

For Rams secondary, group effort needed to make up for Darious Williams' absence

As the Rams secondary prepares to play without cornerback Darious Williams (ankle) for the next three weeks, it will take a group effort to replace his skillset. 
news

"It's hard to stop either one of us when we're fresh": Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel tandem impactful for Rams offense

Week 5 against the Seahawks marked the Rams' first full look at the backfield tandem of Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel. Here's what it means for their offense. 
news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey talk Rams offense, adjusting to Darious Williams' absence in secondary, Giants prep

Key quotes and notes from Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Thursday media sessions as they continue their preparation for Week 6 against the Giants. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day looking forward to playing in front of family, coaches, friends when Rams take on Giants

When the Rams take on the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium, Rams defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day will have plenty of supporters on hand. 
news

Where are They Now? Former Rams LB George Andrews

Former Rams linebacker George Andrews details how unfortunate injuries shortened his career, but also how they helped him find peace in his career after football.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Darrell Henderson Jr. preview Week 6 at Giants

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Darrell Henderson Jr.'s Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for the Giants. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams likely to return from IR after three weeks

Following Rams cornerback Darious Williams' placement on IR, head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday he anticipates it being a short-term stint. 
