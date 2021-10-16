3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Giants

The Los Angeles Rams (4-1) head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants (1-4) at MetLife Stadium in Week 6, aiming to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Kickoff Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. is scheduled for 10 a.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm:

1) Don't let Toney get going

As one could probably tell from his 10 catches for 189 yards against the Cowboys last week, Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney was more than capable of making plays after the catch.

He emerged as a very reliable target and will be a big weapon in New York's passing game if he's available (listed as questionable on the final injury report with an ankle injury).

2) Play a clean game offensively

Similar to last week against the Seahawks, the Giants statistically rank near the bottom of the league in total defense, allowing the fourth-most total yards of offense per game through five weeks. However, the only way to capitalize is by playing a penalty- and turnover-free game.

Doing that will be easier said than done, though, given the amount of talent on their defense as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford mentioned during his weekly press conference.

3) Know roles and responsibilities

This pertains to the Rams' secondary, which will be taking a committee approach to replacing what cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿ (ankle) brings to that group.

Whether it's rookie ﻿Robert Rochell﻿, third-year pro ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ or potentially second-year pro ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ (or fourth-year pro ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿, who is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game), it's crucial for each player to execute their role and minimize mistakes in the process, regardless of which Giants wide receivers are available.