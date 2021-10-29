Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

6 Questions with 6Connex: Matt Gay 

Oct 29, 2021 at 03:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Periodically over the remainder of the regular season, theRams.com will feature 6 Questions with 6Connex with a different player.

Up first is kicker Matt Gay﻿, who discusses his inspiration for playing soccer at first, his sneaker hobby, being a parent of two boys and more.

211029-6-connex-gay

1) What drew you to playing soccer at first?

"I'm the youngest of eight kids. The brothers played and so just watching them play growing up, that was like, my first love. So watch my older brothers play. It's kind of what got me into it."

2) What led to sneakers becoming a hobby or passion of yours?

"I think it originated with soccer. I was obsessed with cleats, OK, and so I was always in the cleats. And then this sneaker game kind of came on last few years. I think it's gotten really, really big as of late and so I've always liked it through high school and kind of college and stuff. But I mean, sneakers are expensive. And so just until you know, as of late being able to get some sneakers that actually want. Yeah, originated with cleats."

3) It looks like you've also successfully gotten long snapper Matthew Orzech and punter Johnny Hekker on board in that area.

"I can't take any credit for Johnny. I gotta give all credit to his wife. His wife's getting him, his wife's buying him the shoes. All credit to Makayla on that one. She's buying him the shoes."

4) You and your wife are proud parents of two boys. What do you like the most about being a dad/parent?

"I just love watching these little boys grow up and just being able to help them. I find joy in the smallest little things, like every little day they learn something new. My youngest right now, he's really, really starting to talk, and so every day I feel like he's learning to say something new. It's like, 'Well, how did you learn that?' and stuff like that. So just watching them grow up, and just being able to share that role, my wife enjoyed being able to know that like, that's half you-half me, and we made this little family between us. And so that's like number one in my life, is I always wanted to have a big family and have kids and so yeah. I got a great partner in Millie to help me raise these boys. "

5) Is the oldest leaning one way or the other when it comes to soccer and football?

"I don't think so. I'm trying to go the soccer route, I want him to go the soccer route. But I think he just – seeing me play football, seeing me on TV and stuff, it's going to be hard to keep him away from it. But I would like him to go the soccer route first."

6) Anything unique to the way you approach placekicks, as far as your mindset or routine?

"I try to have a process going into each game, but it's the same process throughout practice, games, everything like that. I try to keep that as consistent as possible. You do that so much because of muscle memory, so in the games, you don't have to think. So I think getting to the point where that's so consistent, that's so engraved in who you are and what you do that when you go out to the game, you can kind of just be free and go, 'see ball, kick ball.' That's kind of the approach I have."

6Connex is a proud sustainability partner of the Los Angeles Rams, and the leading provider of virtual and hybrid events, venues, and environments for enterprises worldwide. Learn more about the endless opportunities with 6Connex - the better way to do virtual events - at www.6Connex.com.

Related Content

news

"Speak it into existence" | 10 Things with JuJu Hughes

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, S JuJu Hughes shares how many toothpicks he goes through a day, his favorite player to defend on the Rams & favorite exercise.
news

Social Roundup: Rams players react to first preseason game at SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles Rams players, fans, and celebrities react to the first game of the 2021 preseason at SoFi Stadium
news

"I'm always competing with myself" | 10 Things with Coleman Shelton

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, OL Coleman Shelton shares what his offseason looks like, the movies he geeks out about, and his goal for this season.
news

"Every Sunday. They definitely heard me." | 10 things with Terrell Burgess 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, safety Terrell Burgess shares an update on his ankle, his goals for the 2021 season, and his most prized possession.
news

Big predictions for the NFL's reigning No. 1 defense  | 10 things with Justin Hollins 

Each week I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker, Justin Hollins shares his favorite spot to eat in Los Angeles, ghost stories and what games he already has circled on the calendar for the 2021 season. 
news

Something to prove | 10 things with Brycen Hopkins 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, tight end ﻿Brycen Hopkins shares which coach is full of wisdom, what he expects from this offense and why his height keeps him off the dance floor.  
news

Your spirit lives on forever | 10 things with Kenny Young 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, linebacker ﻿Kenny Young shares how he starts each day, how to tackle today's youth and a special message for his dad on father's day.
news

Not all superheroes wear capes | 10 things with Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, offensive lineman, Tremayne Anchrum talks about the biggest difference between year one and year two in the NFL, how he spends his free time, and Marvel movies. 
news

'Kicker's jacked, man' | 10 Things with Matt Gay 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, kicker Matt Gay talks about being a jacked kicker, a monster on Twitter and one day training with Aaron Donald.  
news

I burned 10,000 calories like Taylor Rapp and here's what happened 

How much does Aaron Donald need to eat? How many toothpicks does JuJu Hughes go through each day? As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In this series, team reporter, Sarina Morales will try and imitate the unique habits and hobbies of some of your favorite Rams players. This time, she did the 10k calorie challenge like Rams' safety Taylor Rapp.  
news

An even split | 10 things with John Wolford 

Each week, I interview a different Rams player to find out about their lives on the field as well as off it. This week, quarterback John Wolford talks pink sweat shorts, protein powder and managing his own portfolio.   
Advertising