Aaron Donald named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year

Feb 06, 2021 at 06:37 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named the 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year, it was announced Saturday night during the annual NFL Honors awards show.

Per The AP, Donald received 27 of the 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league to win the award, while Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt received 20. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard received the remaining three votes.

It's the third time in the last four seasons Donald has won the award; he also received it for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He joins Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only three-time winners of the award in its history, which dates back to 1971.

Donald tied with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson for second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 in 2020, second-most in his career behind his 20.5 in 2018, and also chipped in 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year award joins an already large collection of postseason honors for Donald, who was also a unanimous AP First Team All-Pro selection, the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year (as voted by his peers around the NFL). The PFWA also named Donald to its All-NFL and All-NFC teams for the 2020 season.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Best of Aaron Donald's dominant 2020 season | Defensive Player of the Year

A dominant 2020 season for Aaron Donald led to unanimous all pro honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Check out top shots from AD's 2020 season.

Defensive linemen (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a Brockers sack against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
1 / 48

Defensive linemen (90) Michael Brockers and (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after a Brockers sack against the New England Patriots during the Rams 24-3 victory over the Patriots during an NFL regular season Week 14 football game, Thursday, December 10, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_0737
2 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_7793
3 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
ESNY_1550
4 / 48
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
5 / 48

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the New York Giants during the Rams 17-9 victory over the Giants in an NFL Week 4 regular season game, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
ESNY_7342
6 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
ESNY_2509
7 / 48
ESNY_6546
8 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9987 2
9 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9050
10 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
11 / 48

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL8491
12 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9259_1
13 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3492
14 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8971 2
15 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8821
16 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6179 2
17 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL5837
18 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6270_1
19 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4298
20 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1866 2
21 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_Rams-184
22 / 48
E_TOWL4653
23 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3805
24 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA RAMS
E_TOWL4626
25 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4390 copy
26 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams assists on a sack of quarterback (9) Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
27 / 48

Defensive tackle (99) Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams assists on a sack of quarterback (9) Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears during the Rams 24-10 victory over the Bears in a Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football Game, Monday, October 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL2607 2
28 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0774
29 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1304
30 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2522
31 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1816
32 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0980_2
33 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1138_1
34 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL78931
35 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0913_1
36 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TKingSelects_63A6075
37 / 48
E_SNY_1033
38 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0810_1
39 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0254_1
40 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_ABO_3303 2
41 / 48
E_TOWL0425
42 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_B10I3680
43 / 48
E_TOWL1049 2
44 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_ABO_2229 1
45 / 48
Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
46 / 48

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle during game action while playing against the New York Jets during the Rams 20-23 loss to the Jets during a Week 15 regular season game, Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_SNY_0538
47 / 48
Sarah Snyder/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0372_1
48 / 48
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams

