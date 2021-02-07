Aaron Donald named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year

Donald tied with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson for second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 in 2020, second-most in his career behind his 20.5 in 2018, and also chipped in 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year award joins an already large collection of postseason honors for Donald, who was also a unanimous AP First Team All-Pro selection, the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year (as voted by his peers around the NFL). The PFWA also named Donald to its All-NFL and All-NFC teams for the 2020 season.