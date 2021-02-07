Aaron Donald named 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has been named the 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year, it was announced Saturday night during the annual NFL Honors awards show.
Per The AP, Donald received 27 of the 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league to win the award, while Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt received 20. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard received the remaining three votes.
It's the third time in the last four seasons Donald has won the award; he also received it for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He joins Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt as the only three-time winners of the award in its history, which dates back to 1971.
Donald tied with Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson for second in the NFL in sacks with 13.5 in 2020, second-most in his career behind his 20.5 in 2018, and also chipped in 28 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
The 2020 AP Defensive Player of the Year award joins an already large collection of postseason honors for Donald, who was also a unanimous AP First Team All-Pro selection, the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year and Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year (as voted by his peers around the NFL). The PFWA also named Donald to its All-NFL and All-NFC teams for the 2020 season.
A dominant 2020 season for Aaron Donald led to unanimous all pro honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Check out top shots from AD's 2020 season.