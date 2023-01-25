Breakout performances & unforgettable moments highlight the 2022 Rams End-of-Season Awards

In 2021, Ramsey was an All-Pro and the top-graded corner in the league according to Pro Football Focus.

I honestly think even more of him after a 2022 season that others might (wrongly) categorize as a step back.

After rehabilitating both shoulders (one requiring surgery), Ramsey was a non-participant throughout much of the offseason program. Then when the lights came on, he continued to set an edge and hit like a linebacker. He took the challenge of the best receivers in the world week after week, and certainly they won on several occasions.

But not once did Ramsey shy away. Even when there was nothing to play for, his tenacity never wavered.

His two-pick performance at Seattle in the finale was vintage stuff, and there may not be another player on the planet who could make the fourth quarter goal line stop of Kenneth Walker, III.

Among the most meaningful numbers I'll take away from the year gone by? 126.

That's the number of special teams snaps Ramsey played. More than in any prior season as a Ram; most since his rookie year in Jacksonville.

I watched incredulously as he continued to bottle up the opposing team's gunner all the way until the bitter end of the season in Seattle. Why would an elite cover corner with tenure bother, especially once L.A.'s hopes had effectively been extinguished by Thanksgiving?

Maturity. Professionalism. Leadership.

Don't let anyone tell you this was a down-year for Jalen Ramsey.