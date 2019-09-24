At SoFi Stadium, it's uniquely Los Angeles everywhere you look

Demoff's statement holds true across multiple aspects of the site.

More than 12,000 workers have had a hand in getting SoFi Stadium where it is today, according to Demoff, including members of a local non-profit community program 2nd Call and more than 100 formerly incarcerated workers. The construction site currently peaks at more than 3,200 being involved in various elements, many of them based in the L.A area.

"This has truly been a passion project for so many," Demoff said.

Structurally, each level of the stadium has sight lines or features that tie into the city's topography.

On the perimeter of Level 8, you can see Palos Verdes and the ocean. On level 6, the Hollywood sign on a clear day.

Another iconic Los Angeles venue, The Forum, can be easily seen next door.

There's also canyon entrances to the patio clubs, as well as being able to feel the breeze because of the indoor/outdoor design.