Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Black-owned business spotlight: Formed during pandemic, versatile Pineapple Express continues to thrive

Jan 06, 2023 at 07:02 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

230106_BlackownedBusinessSpotlightPineappleExpress_16x9

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the final installment of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights the food truck Pineapple Express.

Kevin Burton, also known as DJ "Kevvy Kev" and the co-owner of Pineapple Express, talks about how it got started, where people can keep up with its location, its future plans and more.

1) How did Pineapple Express get started and how long has it been in business?

"Pineapple Express got started during COVID season, when we lost our jobs. I'm a DJ, so the clubs had all closed down, so trying to find a way to feed my family. I already had the experience with cooking, so I was just like, 'Man, maybe you should make a food truck.' Got started, and it literally just took off from there. I utilized my followers from already throwing events and parties locally, me being from the Los Angeles area, and utilized that and just made it work."

2) What's it been like being able to be at the Rams' facility and serve players, coaches and staff throughout the season?

"Oh man, it's a blessing. Shoutout to (Social Justice & Football Development Coordinator) Noel Grigsby, who works for you guys. Direct plugged me through – Crenshaw native, we graduated together – with (Rams Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Engagement) Molly (Higgins), who's a great, great person. We had a conversation, and ever since then, you guys have been such a blessing. Feeding the players, the players actually knowing me, getting to know me and knowing my name, seeing me around, it's – I never would've thought this. I'm super grateful. It's definitely welcoming."

E_HUT31193
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
E_HUT31207
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

Related Links

3) Where can people find your business and keep up with it?

"You can find me on Instagram typically: @imkevvykev. Pineapple Express, as we're reconstructing right now, looking for a storefront, so be on the lookout for that."

4) What else do you want people to know about your business?

"I want people to know we're versatile, we're not just pineapples. As you see (with) today, barbecue plates – ribs, chicken, we do it all. Enchilada pies. Whatever your needs, we have it here. So just look for more, just being more versatile, Pineapple Express just being the express way to feed you. I look forward to also working with the Rams next year as well, whether it's DJ-ing or cooking."

E_HUT31203
Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

Related Content

news

Brandon Powell gives back to native South Florida by renting out movie theater for about 90 kids to see "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Rams wide receiver and return specialist Brandon Powell on Wednesday treated kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County – which he used to go to as kid – to a screening of "Avatar: The Way of Water."

news

Rams rookies, staff & Cheerleaders work alongside St. Joseph Center to provide holiday meals for low-income families

The Los Angeles Rams partnered with St. Joseph Center to serve meals and provide groceries and gift cards to more than 300 low-income individuals and families at their Broadway-Manchester Service Center as part of the team's annual Community Blitz.

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Woody's Bar-B-Que a generational family business

Founded by the late Woody Phillips, son Rodney Phillips continues to operate Woody's Bar-B-Que and carry on the restaurant's legacy with help from his own son, too.

news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee teams up with LA Regional Food Bank, Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, and Pepsi for Community Blitz Food Distribution

In partnership with Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, Pepsi and The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Rams hosted a large-scale, walk-up food distribution at Ted Watkins Memorial Park in Watts.

news

Rams & LAPD rename North East Lincoln Tigers to North East Lincoln Rams

Rams Announce North East Lincoln Rams Youth Football Program During Rams-Broncos Week 16 Inspire Change Game

news

Brandon "Stix" Salaam-Bailey receives Rams Inspire Change Changemaker Award

Rams Recognized Stix at Week 16 Inspire Change Game at SoFi Stadium

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant

Another one of the Black-owned businesses that has visited the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks throughout the regular season, Billionaire Burger Boyz was the creation of executive chef Derrick Bivens' appetite for the food it serves.

news

Black-owned business spotlight: Inglewood-based Nay's Tacos going 14 years strong

One of the Black-owned businesses that has visited the Rams' training facility in Thousand Oaks throughout the 2022 regular season, Nay's Tacos has served Inglewood for many years.

news

Bracken's Kitchen Founder and Culinary Director Bill Bracken is Rams' 13th 'pLAymaker' honoree

Bill Bracken of Bracken's Kitchen has been recognized as the Rams' 13th pLAymaker honoree for his work addressing food insecurity in Orange County and beyond.

news

Rams rookies kickoff 6th annual Community Blitz with Holiday Shopping Spree for local youth served by The Salvation Army

To kick off the Los Angeles Rams sixth annual Community Blitz days of service, the team partnered with Nickelodeon, to host a shopping spree at Walmart for more than 100 children (ages 5-14) served by The Salvation Army.

news

Rams, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., LA Regional Food Bank & Pechanga Resort Casino team up to provide the equivalent of 25,000 nutritious holiday meals to LA County residents

Meals featured Don Lee frozen chicken, oranges, potatoes, a shelf stable kit, La Brea Bakery bread and coupons for Meat District Premium Burger Patties

Advertising