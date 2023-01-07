Black-owned business spotlight: Formed during pandemic, versatile Pineapple Express continues to thrive

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the final installment of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights the food truck Pineapple Express.

Kevin Burton, also known as DJ "Kevvy Kev" and the co-owner of Pineapple Express, talks about how it got started, where people can keep up with its location, its future plans and more.

1) How did Pineapple Express get started and how long has it been in business?

"Pineapple Express got started during COVID season, when we lost our jobs. I'm a DJ, so the clubs had all closed down, so trying to find a way to feed my family. I already had the experience with cooking, so I was just like, 'Man, maybe you should make a food truck.' Got started, and it literally just took off from there. I utilized my followers from already throwing events and parties locally, me being from the Los Angeles area, and utilized that and just made it work."

2) What's it been like being able to be at the Rams' facility and serve players, coaches and staff throughout the season?