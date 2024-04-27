 Skip to main content
Blake Corum: Getting drafted by Rams a 'full circle' moment

Apr 26, 2024 at 11:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – The childhood connections continue for the Rams backfield.

In 2022, the Rams drafted Kyren Williams, a St. Louis native who got a picture with franchise legend Steven Jackson when he was younger.

In 2024, newest Blake Corum, the Michigan running back drafted 83rd overall Friday night by Los Angeles, remembers the Rams being the first team he played for when he played football at age 5 or 6.

"Getting this phone call, it was really a full circle moment," Corum said.

Corum actually already knew of Williams even before becoming NFL teammates with him.

He did his pre-NFL Scouting Combine training down in Miami, Florida, which is also where Kyren Williams did his offseason training. While they didn't train together, Corum said the did talk a little bit.

"He's a great running back," Corum said. "He was the second-leading rusher in the NFL, so I know he's going to help me get better. I'm going to push him to be the best version of himself, and it's going to be a great tandem, great duo. I'm excited to actually get down there and create a bond and a relationship with Kyren. He's a heck of a back."

Beyond building that connection with Williams, Corum's biggest goal as he enters the NFL is to win a Super Bowl.

"I believe that's the goal because that puts the team first, and that's the type of guy I am," Corum said.

One of the things that jumped off Corum's tape to head coach Sean McVay was the fact that there were a lot of traits that reminded him of Williams. Both players have a reputation for finding the endzone, between Williams' 228 carries for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 and Corum's 505 carries for 2,708 yards 45 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Michigan.

"I feel like I'm very efficient," Corum said. "I love when the ball is in my hands, but I also don't need the ball in my hand (because) I just want to win."

As productive as Corum was over the last two years, he ultimately just wants to be the best version of himself for his rookie season and believes his game will translate to the NFL.

He will work to accomplish that professional goal with the team began his football journey with as a kid.

"I'm super excited to just meet my teammates and continue on this journey of being a running back and a football player," Corum said.

