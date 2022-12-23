"We live in a world that's more torn apart and broken down, there's more people that just struggle out there," Bracken said. "So inspiring change is more important I think today than it ever has been. And just to add a twist for it – inspire positive change, because there's a lot of people out there that will inspire negative change. But I mean, without change without inspiring others to grow and be better tomorrow than the other day, where do we go? How do we how do we improve the world that we live in today? So I think it's really important that everyone finds out how they can inspire change in their lives. Because we all have a stage or a platform. Whether it's a small one or a big one, we all have the ability to inspire change – whether it's in the lives of our family, or loved ones or the neighbor down the street, or anybody. So if the world all committed to inspiring a little bit of change, we'd be in a better place."