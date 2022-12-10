That partnership has had a tangible impact on L.A. students' grades and attendance. According to the organization's website, across a five-year period, 77 percent of Virgil Middle School students who worked one-on-one with City Year improved from off-track (D or F) to on-track (C or above in English. Additionally, 69 percent of Roosevelt High School students who worked with City Year in the same capacity met or exceeded their growth goals in math. City Year L.A.'s student attendance interventions aided schools in recovering 16,500 days' worth of instruction.

"Just to build equitable spaces for children and to really help under-resourced communities help bridge the gap, and help them get to the next levels," August said of City Year L.A.'s mission. "For us, this would be getting them to college, and just making sure that everybody has the same opportunity, because not everything's the same everywhere you go. I'm sure the kids in Santa Monica, they got a lot more resources than the kids here at Jefferson. So City Year's mission to make sure that no one's being left behind."