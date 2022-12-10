Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

16x9 (10)

City Year Los Angeles works to bridge the gap in under-resourced communities when it comes to the lack of equitable access to educational opportunities, with help from its AmeriCorps members like Chailen August.

August's assistance in carrying out that mission is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' 11th' pLAymaker honoree.

"It means a lot, because the Rams, they did a lot for the community I grew up in, being in Inglewood and seeing SoFi (Stadium) being built up," August said. "And being a playmaker for the Rams kind of makes me feel like an NFL player, that sounds kind of cool. The same way players are making plays on the field, we're making plays in the classroom, we're making plays to understand the material so we can teach it back to them and tutor them."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

August and other City Year Los Angeles AmeriCorps members team up with teachers and schools to foster an environment where students are able to build on their strengths and fully engage in their learning.

That partnership has had a tangible impact on L.A. students' grades and attendance. According to the organization's website, across a five-year period, 77 percent of Virgil Middle School students who worked one-on-one with City Year improved from off-track (D or F) to on-track (C or above in English. Additionally, 69 percent of Roosevelt High School students who worked with City Year in the same capacity met or exceeded their growth goals in math. City Year L.A.'s student attendance interventions aided schools in recovering 16,500 days' worth of instruction.

"Just to build equitable spaces for children and to really help under-resourced communities help bridge the gap, and help them get to the next levels," August said of City Year L.A.'s mission. "For us, this would be getting them to college, and just making sure that everybody has the same opportunity, because not everything's the same everywhere you go. I'm sure the kids in Santa Monica, they got a lot more resources than the kids here at Jefferson. So City Year's mission to make sure that no one's being left behind."

Related Links

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams

For August, inspire change has been his personal motto his entire life.

"I got three little sisters, so the word inspire for me is just to be able to influence people's decisions in a positive way, and to be able to get people to just be who they are, and see the importance in things like education, to see the importance of things in taking care of your business," August said. "I think that's something that's always been preached to me. So I try to inspire the same way people inspired me growing up."

And when it comes to inspiring change in one's own community, August offers a simple strategy.

"I think just being a human. I think that's the main thing," August said. "Everybody got somewhere with some help, no one did it by themselves. So inspiring change is simply being a good a human, and making sure that no one is being left behind."

Gabby Hutter/ LA Rams
back to top

Related Content

news

Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage support Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope food distribution

On November 19, Rams staff, Cheerleaders and Rampage supported Earvin "Magic" Johnson's annual Holiday Hope drive-through community engagement event at Magic Johnson Park.

news

Rams announce High School Coach of the Year finalists: Matthew Castaneda, Narciso Diaz & Robert Metzger

Fans Can Vote for Rams High School Coach of the Year at therams.com/coachoftheyear

news

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. named Los Angeles Rams' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Considered one of the league's most prestigious honors, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

news

Rams RB Kyren Williams, G Logan Bruss & more Rams players partner with EVERFI to continue virtual Mental Health Series for students

In partnership with EVERFI's Character Playbook, the Los Angeles Rams continued their virtual Mental Health Series for ninth grade students throughout the Los Angeles region.

news

Rams QBs coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for My Cause My Cleats

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson's close connection to Dementia has him supporting Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration as part of this year's My Cause My Cleats.

news

Los jugadores de los Angeles Rams listos para entrar al campo con la campaña My Cause My Cleats este 4 de Diciembre.

Los jugadores de Los Ángeles Rams crearán conciencia sobre causas benéficas como parte de la campaña My Cause My Cleats de la NFL cuando el equipo reciba a los Seattle Seahawks en el SoFi Stadium el domingo 4 de diciembre.

news

Angel City Sports Founder and CEO Clayton Frech is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree

Clayton Frech of Angel City Sports is the Rams' 10th pLAYmaker honoree for his work providing Adapative and Paralympic sports programming to the Los Angeles area.

news

Rams & Legend Andrew Whitworth join fans in WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium to combat homelessness in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams and Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth joined fans to celebrate United Way's 100 years of service and combat homelessness in Los Angeles with the second annual WalkUnitedLA at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams launch 'Rams House for the Holidays' to encourage Season Ticket Members to donate tickets to deserving organizations

Eligible non-profits to receive tickets include the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress and Anti-Recidivism Coalition

news

Quentin Lake supporting Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for 'My Cause My Cleats' 2022

Rams safety Quentin Lake discusses why he chose Sickle Cell Disease Foundation for My Cause My Cleats 2022.

news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 4 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Week 13. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to view cleats and causes.

Advertising