City Year Los Angeles works to bridge the gap in under-resourced communities when it comes to the lack of equitable access to educational opportunities, with help from its AmeriCorps members like Chailen August.
August's assistance in carrying out that mission is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' 11th' pLAymaker honoree.
"It means a lot, because the Rams, they did a lot for the community I grew up in, being in Inglewood and seeing SoFi (Stadium) being built up," August said. "And being a playmaker for the Rams kind of makes me feel like an NFL player, that sounds kind of cool. The same way players are making plays on the field, we're making plays in the classroom, we're making plays to understand the material so we can teach it back to them and tutor them."