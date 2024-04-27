READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Jackson led the Cougars with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, also contributing 57 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries on his way to Second-Team All-Pac 12 recognition in 2023. It marked the second-straight year he not only led the team in sacks and was a Second-Team all-conference selection. Jackson also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss in 2022 with 12.