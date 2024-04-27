 Skip to main content
READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 11:54 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Defensive continues to be the flavor of the Rams' 2024 NFL Draft class. Saturday was no different, as Los Angeles kicked off its Day 3 action selecting Washington State linebacker Brennan Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round.

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Jackson led the Cougars with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, also contributing 57 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries on his way to Second-Team All-Pac 12 recognition in 2023. It marked the second-straight year he not only led the team in sacks and was a Second-Team all-conference selection. Jackson also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss in 2022 with 12.

Jackson was a team captain for Washington State across both of those seasons as well.

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams LB Brennan Jackson | 2024 NFL Draft

With the 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennan Jackson. Take a look through the best photos from his time at WSU.

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
1 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson. Football vs Arizona on the campus of Washington State University, Saturday, October 14, 2023.
2 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson. Football vs Arizona on the campus of Washington State University, Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Robert Hubner/© 2023 Washington State University
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
3 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
4 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) runs during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tries to get around Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
5 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80) tries to get around Stanford offensive tackle Walter Rouse during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80)
6 / 6

Washington State defensive end Brennan Jackson (80)

