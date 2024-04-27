READ: Rams select LB Brennan Jackson with 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. – Defensive continues to be the flavor of the Rams' 2024 NFL Draft class. Saturday was no different, as Los Angeles kicked off its Day 3 action selecting Washington State linebacker Brennan Jackson with the 154th overall pick in the fifth round.
The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Jackson led the Cougars with 12.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, also contributing 57 total tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries on his way to Second-Team All-Pac 12 recognition in 2023. It marked the second-straight year he not only led the team in sacks and was a Second-Team all-conference selection. Jackson also tied for the team lead in tackles for loss in 2022 with 12.
Jackson was a team captain for Washington State across both of those seasons as well.
More to come on theRams.com.
round.
With the 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Washington State linebacker Brennan Jackson. Take a look through the best photos from his time at WSU.