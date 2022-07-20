Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Countdown to Camp: Playing Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner together, finding starter opposite Leonard Floyd priorities for linebackers in 2022

Jul 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Countdown to Camp is a series breaking down the Rams roster by position group heading into training camp. The sixth installment examines the linebackers.

If 2022 represents a big year for Rams quarterbacks, the same could be said for their linebackers.

On the inside, there's second-year linebacker Ernest Jones, who emerged as a starter during his rookie season and has another big season ahead. Then there's veteran Bobby Wagner, whom Los Angeles signed earlier this offseason and will share the field with Jones at times. Travin Howard, the hero of the NFC Championship game, also returns.

When the Rams were deciding whether to pursue Wagner in free agency, part of that process involved the coaching and personnel staffs assessing if they could find ways to get Wagner and Jones on the field at the same time. While glimpses of that were seen during the offseason program this spring, training camp will be the next step in evaluating those packages and figuring out how that will come to life.

At edge, it's figuring out who will replace Von Miller as the starter opposite Leonard Floyd to help a pass rush continue producing at a high level.

Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis and Chris Garrett are all in the mix at edge, and the approach taken to the position was reminiscent of the 2020 NFL Draft. While the external perception that year was that Los Angeles needed to use one of the higher selections on an offensive linemen, it instead deferred until the seventh round based on the confidence it had in its returnees. That was likewise the case this year, as they added Daniel Hardy to head coach Sean McVay pointing to what Hollins and Lewis have shown when healthy as well as how highly they think of Garrett.

Collectively, these decisions will be hashed out with a new inside linebackers coach in Chris Beake, who arrived in Los Angeles after spending the past nine seasons on the Denver Broncos' defensive coaching staff, and Thad Bogardus taking over as outside linebackers coach with Chris Shula promoted to pass game coordinator/secondary coach.

BEST PHOTOS: Best of Rams' dominant linebackers from 2021 season | Von Miller, Leonard Floyd & more

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams linebackers throughout the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

E_TOW_8343
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

E_TOW_2965
Linebacker (40) Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates while holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (40) Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates while holding up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks during Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Safety (43) Jake Jervase of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Safety (43) Jake Jervase of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Linebacker (40) Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (10) Jimmy Goroppolo of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (40) Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams sacks quarterback (10) Jimmy Goroppolo of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Bucceneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams enters the field during player introductions before playing against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Linebacker (50) Ernest Jones of the Los Angeles Rams holds the NFC Championship Trophy after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (50) Ernest Jones of the Los Angeles Rams holds the NFC Championship Trophy after the Rams defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC Championship Game 20-17, Sunday, January 30, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. The Rams won 20-17. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Linebacker (32) Travin Howard of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Related Content

news

Newcomer update: A.J. Arcuri

Concluding our series of updates on players new to the Rams roster in 2022, theRams.com examines rookie offensive tackle A.J. Arcuri.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Allen Robinson II

Go behind the offseason grind of Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II as he looks to continue mastering his craft and make the most of his new opportunity.

news

Countdown to Camp: Running backs have unfinished business in 2022

Previewing the running backs heading into Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Countdown to Camp: Led by Aaron Donald's return, defensive line poised to be a team strength once again in 2022 and looks to continue adapting

Previewing the defensive line heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Newcomer update: Russ Yeast

Continuing our offseason series of updates on players new to the Rams' roster in 2022, theRams.com examines defensive back Russ Yeast.

news

Rams Breakout Candidates: 2018 Draft Class | Joe Noteboom & Brian Allen

Of the 11 players drafted by the Rams in 2018, only three still remain on the roster. In this fifth installment, J.B. Long examines which of those three players are most primed for a breakout season in Year 5.

news

Countdown to Camp: Offensive line heads into 2022 with starting left tackle settled but right guard in an open competition

Previewing the offensive line heading into Rams Training Camp 2022 presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Jordan Fuller

As a supplement to the corresponding Behind the Grind episode, a behind-the-scenes visual look at Rams safety Jordan Fuller's offseason rehabilitation as he makes his comeback from last year's season-ending ankle injury.

news

Cobie Durant's underdog mentality carries him to the NFL

Rams rookie defensive back Cobie Durant has never let the odds or obstacles define his path.

news

Newcomer Update: Daniel Hardy

Continuing our offseason series on players new to the Rams roster in 2022, theRams.com examines outside linebacker Daniel Hardy.

news

Behind the Grind extra: Cooper Kupp

As a supplement to the corresponding Behind the Grind episode, a behind-the-scenes visual look at Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's offseason drive following a historic 2021 campaign.

