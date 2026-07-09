Newcomer Update: CJ Daniels

How He Got Here: The rookie out of Miami (Fla.) was selected 197th overall by the Rams in the sixth round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Learning behind one of the best receiving cores in the NFL. With wide receiver Puka Nacua coming off a First Team All-Pro season and wide receiver Davante Adams coming off a season where he led the NFL in touchdowns with 14, Daniels will have no shortage of talent to learn from as he competes for a potential WR3 spot.

Bet You Didn't Know: Daniels had four or more catches in the final three games of the Hurricanes' CFB Playoff run to the national championship game. He also ranked third on Miami in receptions and yards with 50 and 557, respectively, while ranking second on the team in touchdowns with seven despite missing three games due to injury. Most notably, Daniels had the lowest drop rate and second-highest contested catch rate over the past two seasons and brings elite hands to the Rams.