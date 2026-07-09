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Newcomer Update: CJ Daniels

Jul 09, 2026 at 01:30 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is wide receiver CJ Daniels.

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How He Got Here: The rookie out of Miami (Fla.) was selected 197th overall by the Rams in the sixth round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Learning behind one of the best receiving cores in the NFL. With wide receiver Puka Nacua coming off a First Team All-Pro season and wide receiver Davante Adams coming off a season where he led the NFL in touchdowns with 14, Daniels will have no shortage of talent to learn from as he competes for a potential WR3 spot.

Bet You Didn't Know: Daniels had four or more catches in the final three games of the Hurricanes' CFB Playoff run to the national championship game. He also ranked third on Miami in receptions and yards with 50 and 557, respectively, while ranking second on the team in touchdowns with seven despite missing three games due to injury. Most notably, Daniels had the lowest drop rate and second-highest contested catch rate over the past two seasons and brings elite hands to the Rams.

Quotable: "He runs routes at a high level. He's got a great feel for the game. He's got a big catch radius, strong hands. So for us it was a great fit and we felt like he was one of the last ones still available that could really impact our team this year and moving forward." – Assistant general manager John McKay on Daniels after Day 3 of the NFL Draft

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