Newcomer Update: Tim Keenan III

How He Got Here: The rookie out of Alabama was the final pick for the Rams in the 2026 NFL Draft, selected 232th overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Keep a watchful eye on defensive end Kobie Turner throughout the offseason. At Alabama, Keenan was known for his ability to stop the run by eating up space, and this offseason he can pick up some of the pass rushing abilities presented by Turner. He is also playing behind a defensive front that includes Turner, Braden Fiske, Poona Ford, Byron Young and now Myles Garrett, which will inevitably lead to dramatic growth.

Bet You Didn't Know: Alabama was down by 10 points with just over four minutes remaining in the first half of Alabama's first round game against Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff. On fourth-and-8, Keenan had a massive punt block that put the Crimson Tide in field goal position, and a pick-six on the ensuing drive tied up the game going into halftime. Keenan's blocked punt completely shifted momentum in Alabama's favor heading into the second half as it advanced to the Rose Bowl.