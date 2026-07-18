Top Rams News: Multiple players rank in Top 10 position rankings in ESPN survey of NFL execs, coaches and scouts

Heading into the 2026 regular season, execs, coaches and scouts ranked the NFL's top-10 players at each position in a survey conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Here's where the Rams' players ended up:
Matthew Stafford is the NFL's No. 3 quarterback
Stafford ended up just behind Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award last season on a year where he led the league in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46).
"Stafford's MVP campaign vaulted him into the top three in convincing fashion," Fowler writes. "Stafford earned an impressive 17% of the first-place votes. He has not been a fixture in the top half of the voting since the inception of our top 10 lists in 2020, but Stafford produced the fourth season in NFL history with at least 45 touchdown passes (46) and fewer than 10 interceptions (eight)."
Kyren Williams an honorable mention among running backs
Landing just outside the top 10, Kyren Williams received an honorable mention nod after receiving votes last season but ending outside on the top 10 and honorable mention list in 2025. Williams finished sixth in rushing yards (1,252), tied for 12th in yards per attempt (4.8) third in first downs (74) and tied for ninth in touchdowns (10) in the NFL last season.
"Really underrated. Productive, tough as s---, runs hard, brings the juice, has improved as a pass catcher and really good in protection. Just doesn't have the high-end traits of some of the others." an NFL coordinator told Fowler.
Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both crack top 10 for wide receivers
Puka Nacua ended up at the No. 4 spot after a First-Team All-Pro 2025 campaign and Davante Adams ended up at the No. 10 spot after leading the league in receiving touchdowns last season.
"Nacua's 668 yards after catch led all receivers last season, while 80 of his catches went for first downs," Fowler writes about Nacua. "He caught 77.2% of his targets, symbolizing his incredible consistency. Nacua is the classic plays-faster-than-his-time guy. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU, but Nacua accelerates through receptions to maximize his speed better than anyone."
"The only top-10 receiver in his 30s, Adams secured the last spot on the list despite producing his lowest receiving yardage total (789) since 2015," Fowler writes about Adams. "But look what he did for Matthew Stafford. The two had an easy connection on go balls and back-shoulder throws. Stafford threw 14 touchdowns to Adams on his way to the MVP award."
Rams' newcomer Myles Garrett leads edge rushers
After a Defensive Player of the Year season, Myles Garrett claimed the No. 1 spot in the NFL for edge rushers. Garrett holds the single-season sack record with 23 from last season and enters Year 1 with the Rams.
"It's a clean sweep for Garrett, who was No. 1 on every ballot," Fowler writes. "That's rare for this exercise, which usually features at least one detractor. But Garrett is undeniable after a season for the ages that included an NFL-record 23 sacks -- and perhaps an even more impressive 33 tackles for loss."
Another Rams' newcomer in the top 10, Trent McDuffie No. 5 cornerback
Out of NFL cornerbacks, Trent McDuffie ranks No. 5, down one spot from last season. The Rams' newcomer missed four games last season with a knee injury but still racked up 63 total tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one sack.
"McDuffie is a top-five cornerback for the second consecutive year," Fowler writes. "Some evaluators still view him as more of a slot corner due to his size (5-foot-11), but that doesn't tell the whole story. McDuffie was an outside corner for 500 snaps last season. Even so, some evaluators believe he's best inside because of his strength, short-area quickness and competitiveness."