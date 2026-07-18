Top Rams News: Multiple players rank in Top 10 position rankings in ESPN survey of NFL execs, coaches and scouts

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams both crack top 10 for wide receivers

Puka Nacua ended up at the No. 4 spot after a First-Team All-Pro 2025 campaign and Davante Adams ended up at the No. 10 spot after leading the league in receiving touchdowns last season.

"Nacua's 668 yards after catch led all receivers last season, while 80 of his catches went for first downs," Fowler writes about Nacua. "He caught 77.2% of his targets, symbolizing his incredible consistency. Nacua is the classic plays-faster-than-his-time guy. He ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU, but Nacua accelerates through receptions to maximize his speed better than anyone."