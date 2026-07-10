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2026 offseason position reset: Inside linebacker

Jul 10, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the inside linebackers.

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Key offseason moves

  • Signed Grant Stuard to a two-year deal: Stuard spent last season with the Detroit Lions primarily in a special teams role, including three kick returns for 72 yards.
  • Picked up Nikhai Hill-Green as an undrafted free agent: Hill-Green spent his final collegiate season with Alabama after stints with Michigan, Charlotte and Colorado.

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Who's under contract

Nate Landman

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Nate Landman

#53 ILB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 234 lbs
  • College: Colorado

2025 stats: 132 total tackles, eight TFLs, 2.5 sacks, five QB hits, one INT, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while starting all 17 regular season games.

Omar Speights

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Omar Speights

#48 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 234 lbs
  • College: LSU

2025 stats: 85 total tackles, and one pass defended while starting all 16 regular season games he played in. Also recorded eight tackles and a crucial pass breakup in the fourth quarter of the divisional round.

Shaun Dolac

Dolac Roster

Shaun Dolac

#56 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 222 lbs
  • College: Buffalo

2025 stats: 25 total tackles and two TFLs while playing in all 17 regular season games. Missed playoffs with a knee injury sustained in Week 18.

Grant Stuard

stuard-headshot

Grant Stuard

#44 LB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • College: Houston

2025 stats: 19 total tackles and two TFLs while playing in all 17 regular season games. Also recorded three kickoff returns for 72 yards.

Elias Neal

_0007_Neal_Elias001

Elias Neal

#58 ILB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Marshall

2025 stats: Appeared in two games with all snaps coming on special teams. Started the season on the practice squad and was elevated to active roster in Week 6 for the rest of the season.

Nikhai Hill-Green

HillGreen Roster

Nikhai Hill-Green

#54 ILB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Alabama

2025 stats: 60 total tackles, five TFLs, two QB hits, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery while appearing in all 15 games with two starts in his sixth collegiate and lone season with Alabama.

What's next

Building on last season. With Landman's breakout season on and off the field and Speights becoming more comfortable in the second year, both have shown major development after initially going undrafted. Dolac is entering his second season with the Rams after also going undrafted and will look to make a similar jump as Speights with the departure of veteran Troy Reeder to free agency. Stuard and Neal, who have spent the majority of their snaps on special teams, will both be looking for a potential breakout year as the depth in the room. After passing up any potential prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, the offseason is also the time to figure out the rotation behind Landman and Speights.

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