2026 offseason position reset: Inside linebacker

What's next

Building on last season. With Landman's breakout season on and off the field and Speights becoming more comfortable in the second year, both have shown major development after initially going undrafted. Dolac is entering his second season with the Rams after also going undrafted and will look to make a similar jump as Speights with the departure of veteran Troy Reeder to free agency. Stuard and Neal, who have spent the majority of their snaps on special teams, will both be looking for a potential breakout year as the depth in the room. After passing up any potential prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, the offseason is also the time to figure out the rotation behind Landman and Speights.