Offseason position reset: Safety

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster. This year's series concludes with the safeties.
Key offseason moves
- Re-signed safety Kam Curl to a three-year deal before he could hit free agency: Curl's versatility and production – he was the team's second-leading tackler with 122 total and tied for third in interceptions with two – made him a valuable piece to Los Angeles' defense in 2025.
Who's under contract
Kam Curl
2025 stats: 122 total tackles (career-high), two interceptions, five passes defensed and one forced fumble while starting all 17 regular season games.
Quentin Lake
2025 stats: 61 total tackles, 10 passes defensed (career high), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while starting each of the Rams' first 10 games before an elbow injury sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.
Kam Kinchens
2025 stats: 84 total tackles (career-high), two interceptions, six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while playing in every regular season game (eight starts).
Jaylen McCollough
2025 stats: Set new single-season career highs with 51 total tackles and two sacks, also matching his career-high with four passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games for the second-straight season (six starts).
Tanner Ingle
2025 stats: Two total tackles in three games played, primarily as a contributor on special teams; spent majority of season on team's practice squad.
Nate Valcarcel
2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.
Nick Andersen
2025 stats: First-Team All-ACC performer had team-high 105 total tackles, seven pass breakups and a blocked kick playing all 13 games for Wake Forest in his final collegiate season.
What's next
Building on the depth and experience the group has accrued over the last two seasons. Those two defining traits, plus the positional versatility between Curl, Lake, Kinchens and McCollough, make this an intriguing group to watch. Each of those four players enters 2026 with at least two years of experience in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system.