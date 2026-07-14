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Offseason position reset: Safety

Jul 14, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster. This year's series concludes with the safeties.

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Key offseason moves

  • Re-signed safety Kam Curl to a three-year deal before he could hit free agency: Curl's versatility and production – he was the team's second-leading tackler with 122 total and tied for third in interceptions with two – made him a valuable piece to Los Angeles' defense in 2025.

Who's under contract

Kam Curl

Related Links

Curl Roster

Kam Curl

#3 S

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 207 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

2025 stats: 122 total tackles (career-high), two interceptions, five passes defensed and one forced fumble while starting all 17 regular season games.

Quentin Lake

Lake Roster

Quentin Lake

#37 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 204 lbs
  • College: UCLA

2025 stats: 61 total tackles, 10 passes defensed (career high), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery while starting each of the Rams' first 10 games before an elbow injury sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season.

Kam Kinchens

This is a 2026 photo of Kamren Kinchens of The Los Angeles Rams NFL football team. This image reflects the Rams active roster as of Monday, June 15, 2026 when this image was taken (Joseph Baura/LA Rams)

Kamren Kinchens

#5 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Miami

2025 stats: 84 total tackles (career-high), two interceptions, six passes defensed and two fumble recoveries while playing in every regular season game (eight starts).

Jaylen McCollough

McCollough Roster

Jaylen McCollough

#2 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 211 lbs
  • College: Tennessee

2025 stats: Set new single-season career highs with 51 total tackles and two sacks, also matching his career-high with four passes defensed while playing in all 17 regular season games for the second-straight season (six starts).

Tanner Ingle

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Tanner Ingle

#34 S

  • Height: 5-8
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: North Carolina State

2025 stats: Two total tackles in three games played, primarily as a contributor on special teams; spent majority of season on team's practice squad.

Nate Valcarcel

Valcarcel Roster

Nate Valcarcel

#43 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 194 lbs
  • College: Northern Illinois

2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.

Nick Andersen

AndersenRoster

Nick Andersen

#45 S

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Wake Forest

2025 stats: First-Team All-ACC performer had team-high 105 total tackles, seven pass breakups and a blocked kick playing all 13 games for Wake Forest in his final collegiate season.

What's next

Building on the depth and experience the group has accrued over the last two seasons. Those two defining traits, plus the positional versatility between Curl, Lake, Kinchens and McCollough, make this an intriguing group to watch. Each of those four players enters 2026 with at least two years of experience in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's system.

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