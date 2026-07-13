Offseason position reset: Cornerback

2025 stats: Did not record any after losing his appeal against the NCAA for a fifth season of eligibility. Spent his final two seasons of college football at Wisconsin in 2023 and 2024, recording 63 total tackles, one interception, six passes defended and one fumble recovery in two seasons.

What's next

Figuring out the rotations. The Rams overhauled their cornerback room during the offseason and added standout Chiefs teammates, McDuffie and Watson. Each bring their own unique skillsets with McDuffie's vesatility and Watson's physicality on the outside against bigger recievers. They'll work alongside cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. who had a breakout 2025 season and cornerback Josh Wallace who made improvements in his second year. Filled out with players from last year's practice squad and a handful of new undrafted free agents, the cornerback room will likely spend the offseason establishing its rotations and identity at a position that was in need of an upgrade.