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Offseason position reset: Cornerback

Jul 13, 2026 at 02:50 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between then and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster. This year's series continues with the cornerbacks.

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Key offseason moves

  • Acquired cornerback Trent McDuffie via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs and signed to a four-year contract extension: The two-time All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion McDuffie becomes the star of the Rams' cornerback room entering his fifth year in the NFL.
  • Signed cornerback Jaylen Watson to a three-year deal: Watson re-joins former teammate McDuffie from Kansas City and brings four years and two Super Bowl championships worth of experience to Los Angeles after becoming an everyday starter last season.

Who's under contract

Trent McDuffie

McDuffie Roster

Trent McDuffie

#22 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 193 lbs
  • College: Washington

2025 stats: 63 total tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble while starting in all 13 regular season games he played in before suffering a knee injury in Week 14.

Jaylen Watson

watson-headshot

Jaylen Watson

#35 CB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 197 lbs
  • College: Washington State

2025 stats: 64 total tackles and two interceptions (career-highs) with six passes defensed and two sacks while starting in all 15 regular season games he played in.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Forbes Roster

Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

#1 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 173 lbs
  • College: Mississippi State

2025 stats: 45 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 passes defended and one forced fumble (all career-highs), while playing in all 17 regular season games (14 starts).

Josh Wallace

Wallace Roster

Josh Wallace

#30 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Michigan

2025 stats: 20 total tackles, one interceptions and three passes defensed – all improvements from his rookie season last year – while playing in 15 regular season games.

Cam Lampkin

Lampkin Roster

Cam Lampkin

#21 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 174 lbs
  • College: Washington State

2025 stats: Did not record any, spent entire season on practice squad.

Alex Johnson

ajohnson_headshot

Alex Johnson

#36 DB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 185 lbs
  • College: UCLA

2025 stats: Did not record any, spent entire season on the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams' practice squads.

Al'zillion Hamilton

HamiltonARoster

Al’zillion Hamilton

#31 CB

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 186 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

2025 stats: 38 total tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed while starting all 13 regular season games in his fifth season at Fresno State, selected to the All-Mountain West Second Team.

Drey Norwood

Norwood Roster

Drey Norwood

#26 CB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 187 lbs
  • College: Missouri

2025 stats: 24 total tackles and five passes defended while playing in 13 total games (11 starts) during his senior season at Missouri.

Nyzier Fourqurean

FourqureanRoster

Nyzier Fourqurean

#25 CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin

2025 stats: Did not record any after losing his appeal against the NCAA for a fifth season of eligibility. Spent his final two seasons of college football at Wisconsin in 2023 and 2024, recording 63 total tackles, one interception, six passes defended and one fumble recovery in two seasons.

What's next

Figuring out the rotations. The Rams overhauled their cornerback room during the offseason and added standout Chiefs teammates, McDuffie and Watson. Each bring their own unique skillsets with McDuffie's vesatility and Watson's physicality on the outside against bigger recievers. They'll work alongside cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. who had a breakout 2025 season and cornerback Josh Wallace who made improvements in his second year. Filled out with players from last year's practice squad and a handful of new undrafted free agents, the cornerback room will likely spend the offseason establishing its rotations and identity at a position that was in need of an upgrade.

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