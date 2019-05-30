Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Daily Dose: Three key dates for 2019

May 30, 2019 at 10:45 AM
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Each weekday, theRams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there for Thursday, May 30 about your Los Angeles Rams.

100 QUESTIONS

One hundred days ahead of the NFL's 100th season, NFL.com analyst Judy Battista came up with 100 of the biggest questions before 2019 kicks off.

Here's where the Rams made the list:

20) Can the Rams overcome the "Super Bowl hangover" and make another run at a Lombardi?

21) What exactly is up with Todd Gurley's knee?

22) And will Gurley be at 100 percent come Week 1?

88) Do the Rams give Marcus Peters a contract extension and is he more consistent in his second season with the team?

Earlier this week, head coach Sean McVay spoke on the situations of both Gurley and Peters. The head coach mentioned Gurley's on-going off-the-field work at the team's practice facility and said he expects Peters to pick up where he left off in 2018. As for Peters, he insisted the looming contract situation is not a concern — while getting back to the Super Bowl is.

For all 100 questions, click here.

SMARTEST OFFSEASON MOVE

The Rams made a series of moves this offseason to strengthen coordinator Wade Phillips' defense, but according to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, general manager Les Snead's smartest decision was to let defensive Ndamukong Suh walk, while extending outside linebacker Dante Fowler.

Here's why:

"It always felt like an either/or with those two, and while Suh didn't quite live up to big expectations and a big salary in Los Angeles, Fowler was probably the team's best edge-rusher down the stretch in a Super Bowl season. It looks like he's about to take off, and he's eight years younger than the 32-year-old Suh."

For each team's top offseason move, click here.

THREE KEY DATES

NFL.com's Adam Rank came up with three key dates for the Rams in 2019 — two of which are rematches from the 2018 campaign.

Here are the games Rank says to circle on the Rams 2019 slate and why:

Week 2 vs. the Saints. Too bad this isn't in New Orleans. Although, I'll be honest: I'm literally (not figuratively) fatigued from seeing that non-pass-interference call.

Week 11 vs. the Bears. Oh, man, they get the Bears at home, too, in a Sunday night tilt that could allow them to exact a little revenge after Chicago destroyed Los Angeles in a Sunday night game last season, introducing what appeared to be the first cracks in the armor for this team.

Week 13 at the Cardinals. For the first time ever, Kliff Kingsbury will go up against the guy with whom he once shared an Awesome Blossom at Chili's.

For more of the Rams' 'State of the Franchise', click here.

