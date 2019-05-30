Daily Dose: Three key dates for 2019

THREE KEY DATES

NFL.com's Adam Rank came up with three key dates for the Rams in 2019 — two of which are rematches from the 2018 campaign.

Here are the games Rank says to circle on the Rams 2019 slate and why:

Week 2 vs. the Saints. Too bad this isn't in New Orleans. Although, I'll be honest: I'm literally (not figuratively) fatigued from seeing that non-pass-interference call.

Week 11 vs. the Bears. Oh, man, they get the Bears at home, too, in a Sunday night tilt that could allow them to exact a little revenge after Chicago destroyed Los Angeles in a Sunday night game last season, introducing what appeared to be the first cracks in the armor for this team.

Week 13 at the Cardinals. For the first time ever, Kliff Kingsbury will go up against the guy with whom he once shared an Awesome Blossom at Chili's.