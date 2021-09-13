David Long Jr. gets first interception of NFL career in Rams' win over Bears

Though Long's night ended earlier than he probably expected due to cramping with 9:56 left in the third quarter, he still put together an overall productive performance. In addition to the interception, he also had a pair of pass breakups and five total tackles.

"You got a guy who's really been unproven thus far, just hasn't had a lot of experience playing in the NFL yet, in D-Lo, and he came out today and he popped us off with the first pick and played well," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said.

Entering the 2021 season, Long had played in 24 career games with one start through his first two years in Los Angeles. It made sense that he hadn't had many opportunities to prove himself on defense, with veterans like Nickell Robey-Coleman during his rookie season in 2019 and Troy Hill in 2020 holding down the cornerback spot.

Now, he's in an expanded role and being counted on to make plays alongside Ramsey and fellow cornerback Darious Williams.