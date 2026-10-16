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David Quessenberry stepping up at left tackle, making first start since 2023 and first as a Ram Sunday against Cardinals

Oct 15, 2026 at 07:11 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The last time David Quessenberry suited up and started on an offensive line was in Week 18 of the 2023 season, as a member of the Vikings.

The offensive lineman is in his second season with the Rams, playing 13 games last season all on special teams — and made four starts during the first of his two seasons with the Vikings in 2023 and 2024. Now, with offensive lineman Alaric Jackson serving a one-game suspension for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct following Monday's game against the Bills, Quessenberry will return to a starting lineup by filling in for Jackson at left tackle this Sunday against the Cardinals.

Although sprung into this position, he feels more than prepared for his role because this situation is a reality he prepares for every single week.

"This is kind of why I'm here, for when things like this happen," Quessenberry said on Thursday to media members. "So I'm ready to go. This is what I've worked for. I've played this position my whole life, and go out there on Sunday and play ball. So I'm fired up."

Unlike the weekly unpredictability that could mean being slotted in at either side of the offensive line due to injury, Quessenberry has the entire week to prepare and understand the scheme heading into Sunday's game against the Cadrinals.

"I actually enjoy it more," Quessenberry said. "It's kind of nice knowing, 'hey, on Sunday we're going to start the game and we're rolling.' When you're a swing guy, preparing for both sides. There's a lot of situations that you don't know how it's going to play out. So rolling into the game, knowing you're going to start and roll, it's nice. In the preparation, you're studying just the left tackle, and it's cool."

In three seasons with the Titans from 2019 to 2021, Quessenberry made 23 starts, including every game in the 2021 season. He then spent one season in Buffalo, making three starts before spending the next two seasons with the Vikings.

During his time so far with the Rams, Quessenberry has become a beacon of wisdom who brings 102 career regular season games played and 30 career starts of experience to the group. That experience is what gives Quessenberry the ability to step up in situations like this when he's needed and his number is called.

"He has great awareness and he has a lot of wisdom through experience he's able to share," head coach Sean McVay said Thursday when asked about Quessenberry's leadership. "He has a great understanding of what we're really trying to be able to get done. When you can draw on a lot of those different experiences, that can be really powerful."

That wisdom and experience has also made it so when Quessenberry isn't starting or playing on offense, he's an engaged and integral part of the offensive line.

"He has a great way of endearing himself to his teammates and that emotional intelligence that I've talked about, about when to pick and choose his spots," McVay said. "Guys love him, coaches love him. I'm really grateful that he came back this year with us."

Through the way that Quessenberry carries himself and stays ready for situations like these, he has garnered the trust from the Rams locker room to go out on Sunday and protect quarterback Matthew Stafford's blindside.

"Obviously, a lot of trust in DQ," Stafford said. "He's proven himself in this league. He's a guy that can step in and make plays and do what he's supposed to do. A ton of trust in what he's capable of."

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