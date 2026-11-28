WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Saturday confirmed offensive lineman Bill Murray ruptured his Achilles in Wednesday night's game against the Packers and will miss the rest of the season. Murray, who started at left guard for Los Angeles Wednesday night, will have surgery and go on Injured Reserve, McVay also said.

"Man, he had done a really great job for us," McVay said. "Really, just a cool story, and (he) played really well, and it's the character of this guy. He's like apologizing for getting hurt, and it's an amazing thing, and he really took advantage of his opportunities. (He'll) get that surgery and be back and be strong. But he did an awesome job for us."

Tight end Davis Allen will also go on IR in wake of the ankle injury he sustained, with the chance he can return at some point. McVay said Allen "got his ankle rolled up on pretty good" – and that it will be "a little bit of time" for Allen.

In positive news, McVay said offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring) is expected to return to practice this week "with the hope and the anticipation that he'll be ready to go" for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs. Avila, the Rams' normal starting left guard, has missed their last two games after straining his hamstring in Week 10 against the Cardinals.

McVay said tight end Tyler Higbee sustained a pulmonary contusion, and that they won't know whether he will be able to play until Wednesday. McVay said the injury is something Higbee has dealt with before.

"We'll kind of take the week and we'll see," McVay said. "Hopefully we can get him back. But you got to plan on potentially not, and potentially him being able to go. But he will not be able to practice this week. It'll be kind of modified with his workload, and then once you kind of do the appropriate things to make sure that you're not putting him at further risk, then you'll see if he can play, which isn't something that we'll probably know until Wednesday."

Meanwhile, wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) will not return to practice this week, per McVay.