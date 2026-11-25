Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Tuesday, Nov. 24 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve at 5 p.m. PT.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on wide receiver Xavier Smith's first touchdown meaning more than just the accomplishment
- "For me, it's an honor to just be able to do that and showcase my faith to the world, in front of the world, and (I'm just) hoping to make a difference for the individuals that's watching me and wanting to follow those same footsteps." - Smith
- Stu Jackson on defensive end Kobie Turner's expected return for Week 12 against the Packers
- "There's nothing like putting on the cleats, and I think (it's) perfect timing, Fearsome Foursome week, with Thanksgiving coming up too, just so many opportunities to be grateful for, and I'm definitely grateful to be back out on the field with the guys." - Turner
- Zach Edwards on running back Blake Corum's impact in the second half of games throughout the four-game winning streak
- "I think just feeling the defense out, and us making adjustments at halftime, whatever we need to do. It's a credit to the play calls, the teamwork, the offensive line, receivers and tight ends blocking really well, and allowing me just to use my abilities." - Corum
- Zach Edwards on coaches' and players' thoughts from the podium on the upcoming game against the Packers
- "It's been a unique year. There are certain weeks that we have prepared very different than the week before, than even what we did last year. Last week's a great example of that, where we're adjusting and adapting based on personnel available." - offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase
Other preview coverage heading into Week 12
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on the importance of Wednesday's game against the Packers for the Rams
- "To get the opportunity to play and be the only show on, I think this is something that we all look forward to. We're all looking at something special." - outside linebacker Myles Garrett
- Los Angeles Daily News' Adam Grosbard on offensive lineman Beaux Limmer stepping up in wake of injuries
- "For him to step in in that way in the game but even in practice yesterday, the way that he took the field, he had a vibe about him. You could tell with his communication, it's grown a lot over the last couple of years." - Scheelhaase
- The Los Angeles Times' Gary Klein on quarterback Matthew Stafford's views on wide receiver Puka Nacua's injury and surgery
- "He puts his body on the line for us. And, unfortunately, had to get some things fixed and cleaned up. ... I hope all of that is in the best interests of his long-term health because that's what I care about as a human being and his future." - Stafford