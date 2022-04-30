Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Three Takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 29, 2022 at 11:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay each with local media following the completion of the Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, discussing the selection of guard Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick and looking ahead to the beginning of Day 3.

Here are three key takeaways from that joint conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below:

Bruss expected to compete for starting right guard right away

The Rams have a void at right guard following the offseason departure of Austin Corbett to the Panthers in free agency. Bruss is expected to come in and have an opportunity to earn that job "immediately," according to McVay.

"He's our kind of guy, he's going to come in immediately and he's going to compete to start at right guard," McVay said.

Although the majority of Bruss' starting experience at Wisconsin was at right tackle (25 of 34 in his career), it should be an easy transition to guard.

"He's got those traits, those characteristics that you're saying, even though he's played right tackle, he's played some snaps at right guard, you feel like he's a seamless guy that can transition inside," McVay said.

Related Links

Rams had their eye on Bruss

Snead said the Rams did receive "a couple" trade calls leading up to their selection, but Bruss was one of the players who would cause them to stay put if he fell to them.

"He was definitely one of the players that we asterisked, that if he was there, we would stay patient, make the pick," Snead said.

What traits stand out about him?

"He's got great awareness, great ability to be able to switch off stunts, understands angles of departure on the second level in the run game, he's got that first step quickness where you can cut off at three technique, he can reach and out-leverage a player, he can reach a three, can cut off a three. And so looking forward to getting him in this building, and getting to work with him."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams G Logan Bruss | 2022 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of guard Logan Bruss from his time at Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
1 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis, Min (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
4 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (50) during an NCAA college football game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 34-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
5 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during an NCAA college football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind. The Badgers won 30-13. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
6 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen Logan Bruss (60) and Jack Nelson (79) line up during an NCAA college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 27-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
7 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
8 / 15

Wisconsin Badgers Logan Bruss poses for a headshot Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2021 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
9 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (03) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
10 / 15

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst congratulates Logan Bruss after a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
14 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 15

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The waiting game at No. 142

The Rams waited 71 picks before making their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft and now have another 40 picks to go before their second.

Snead said their approach to that second selection – specifically, the 142nd overall pick – and any potential movement would be influenced by how the board falls.

"The board will at that point dictate whether you move up, whether you move back, based on pods of players at certain or specific positions," Snead said. "We're going to the spot in the draft where we'll be specific, because every pick we make, you've got to really want to onboard the player, have a pretty clear vision of how that player can help you, whether it's maybe developing into a starter in the future (or) maybe fill different contributing roles that aren't necessarily starting roles, but playing on Sunday roles.

Related Content

news

Logan Bruss already familiar with some of his new Rams teammates

After being selected with the 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss is eager to make his mark.

news

2022 Los Angeles Rams Draft Picks

Here's where you can find all the info on the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 NFL Draft picks.

news

Rams select G Logan Bruss with 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams have selected Wisconsin guard Logan Bruss with the 104th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Best players available at Rams' positions of need following Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

As we transition to Rounds 2-3 of the 2022 NFL Draft, here's a look at some of the top prospects remaining at expert-identified positions of need for the Rams following the completion of the first round.

news

Top takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

How Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft went for the rest of the NFC West

Recapping the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft for the NFC West division.

news

Rams' 2022 draft picks set

Here's what the Rams' current allotment of draft picks looks like heading into the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Los Rams llegan al Draft 2022 en busca de talento en línea ofensiva, linebackers exteriores y esquinas

Inteligentes elecciones en Drafts recientes han sido fundamentales para el éxito de Los Angeles Rams, a pesar de que no han escogido en la primera ronda desde 2016.

news

Our House, Our Stories: Cooper Kupp's triple crown-winning season

A visual look-back at Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's historic 2021 season and the work that went into it.

news

2022 Draft Preview: Rams continue to plan ahead and build on recent success

In anticipation of this week's NFL Draft, J.B. Long looks back at how the recent drafts have helped shape a Super Bowl Championship team. He also looks ahead to this weekend to ponder where the Rams may look to bolster their roster heading into the 2022 campaign.

news

Offseason position reset: Defensive back

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft one day away, theRams.com takes an updated look at the defensive back position on the Rams' roster.

Advertising