Three Takeaways from Rams GM Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay's press conference following Day 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Rams general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay each with local media following the completion of the Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, discussing the selection of guard Logan Bruss with the 104th overall pick and looking ahead to the beginning of Day 3.
Here are three key takeaways from that joint conversation, which you can watch in its entirety below:
Bruss expected to compete for starting right guard right away
The Rams have a void at right guard following the offseason departure of Austin Corbett to the Panthers in free agency. Bruss is expected to come in and have an opportunity to earn that job "immediately," according to McVay.
"He's our kind of guy, he's going to come in immediately and he's going to compete to start at right guard," McVay said.
Although the majority of Bruss' starting experience at Wisconsin was at right tackle (25 of 34 in his career), it should be an easy transition to guard.
"He's got those traits, those characteristics that you're saying, even though he's played right tackle, he's played some snaps at right guard, you feel like he's a seamless guy that can transition inside," McVay said.
Rams had their eye on Bruss
Snead said the Rams did receive "a couple" trade calls leading up to their selection, but Bruss was one of the players who would cause them to stay put if he fell to them.
"He was definitely one of the players that we asterisked, that if he was there, we would stay patient, make the pick," Snead said.
What traits stand out about him?
"He's got great awareness, great ability to be able to switch off stunts, understands angles of departure on the second level in the run game, he's got that first step quickness where you can cut off at three technique, he can reach and out-leverage a player, he can reach a three, can cut off a three. And so looking forward to getting him in this building, and getting to work with him."
The waiting game at No. 142
The Rams waited 71 picks before making their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft and now have another 40 picks to go before their second.
Snead said their approach to that second selection – specifically, the 142nd overall pick – and any potential movement would be influenced by how the board falls.
"The board will at that point dictate whether you move up, whether you move back, based on pods of players at certain or specific positions," Snead said. "We're going to the spot in the draft where we'll be specific, because every pick we make, you've got to really want to onboard the player, have a pretty clear vision of how that player can help you, whether it's maybe developing into a starter in the future (or) maybe fill different contributing roles that aren't necessarily starting roles, but playing on Sunday roles.