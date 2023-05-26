INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Children's Institute began providing services to families and children in Los Angeles in 1906. For 90 years, though, one group was absent from its social services programming: Fathers.
So, in 1996, Children's Institute Senior Vice President of Clinical Services Dr. Hershel Swinger created Project Fatherhood in order to "engage fathers in the care and upbringing of their children," according to the organization's website.
More than two decades later, Keith Parker continues that legacy as Director of Project Fatherhood for Children's Institute. His work in helping fathers become better parents is why he was recently recognized as the Rams' fourth "pLAymaker" honoree of 2023.
"It's awesome," Parker said of the recognition. "Growing up being a playmaker means that you have to learn all the different positions, and after learning all of positions you were able to distribute the ball to different people to make sure they do what they needed to do. And that's what I like to do. I just like to be behind the scenes, and being honored as a playmaker is huge. Unexpected, but very grateful and thankful for the work that I'm doing and being honored for the work as well. We're changing lives."