Over the last 27 years, Project Fatherhood has had more than 15,000 fathers and 23,000 children participate in the program, which offers Weekly Fatherhood group sessions, education on building healthy relationships and parenting skills, employment services and financial literacy workshops, fun events and activities for fathers to do with their children, and access to resources for growing their family such as groceries, diapers, car seats, gift cards and more.

"(Dr. Swinger) knew that a lot of social service programs were really for mothers and children, so dads really didn't get the necessary tools that they needed," Parker said. "We have one tool in our tool bag as a dad, and that's a hammer, so we just constantly pound, pound, pound. But Dr. Swinger understood that there's more to us than just being a hammer, so we created these different tools that we can increase fathers toolbelts, so they have the skills that they need to become the best parent possible. There's no manual, no handbook, but you learn by experience and having some of those tools, and really understanding what is child development? What does that look like as a dad? And understanding what your role is, and the role that you can play to improve the life and quality of your son or your daughter."