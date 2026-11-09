 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

'Weight off my shoulders': Myles Garrett delivers three-sack performance vs. Commanders in return from knee surgery

Nov 08, 2026 at 05:14 PM
Author Image
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

LANDOVER, Md. – One of the highest compliments a Rams player can receive from head coach Sean McVay is about their competitive greatness – that they "play at their best when their best is required."

It's exactly what an already-shorthanded Los Angeles defense required from outside linebacker Myles Garrett, never mind the fact that it was his first game back from knee surgery.

And that's exactly how McVay spoke about Garrett after a 3-sack performance – plus one forced fumble, three QB hits and three tackles for loss – in a 20-13 Rams win over the Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium.

"Man, it was a weight off my shoulders," Garrett said postgame, when asked about getting his first of three sacks. "Just getting back to who I am. I'm nowhere near where I want to be as far as like my performance and the things I know I can do, how I can move. But this is a confidence booster for sure. Just try to boost the confidence of the guys around me as well."

Garrett played 35 of 58 defensive snaps (60.3%) in his return from injury against the Commanders in Week 9, generating six pressures and three sacks on 27 pass rushes (22.2% pressure rate), per Next Gen Stats.

He is the first Rams player with 3-plus sacks and a forced fumble in a game since Aaron Donald in 2020, Week 5 at Washington. In terms of 3-plus sacks alone, he's the first Rams player to do that since Donald in 2021, Week 14 at Arizona.

His first sack – the strip-sack on Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels – set up a 30-yard Brandon McManus field goal that cut the Rams' deficit to four going into halftime. The other two came in the fourth quarter: One early for a loss a five yards that pushed Washington into a third-and-long, the other late for a loss of 12 that forced the Commanders to punt as the Rams clung to their 7-point lead.

"He was great, and the great part about it is, there's things that we can improve upon in terms of some of the penalties. But thought he was at his best when his best was required," McVay said. "We talk about competitive greatness all the time, and (he) did a great job being able to close the game out and make his presence felt. That was big time today."

The production was only part of the anticipation, given the excitement of finally seeing Garrett operating in tandem with another future Hall-of-Famer in Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. This from Next Gen Stats best captures the impact: With both Garrett and Aaron Donald on the field (23 plays), Los Angeles' defense allowed 5.0 yards per play and recorded four sacks. On all other plays (19), the defense allowed 8.1 yards per play and a touchdown with no sacks.

"Like two of his sacks is like 'our sacks,' you know?" a smiling Donald said postgame. "But it feels good. My main goal is just to find ways to win week in and week out. As long as we doing that, I'm happy."

Then there's this to consider for that tandem, and really Garrett's production alone on Sunday: While Garrett played just 35 of 58 defensive snaps (60.3%) in his return from injury against the Commanders, he still generated six pressures and three sacks on 27 pass rushes (22.2% pressure rate).

His presence was certainly felt on each of those 35 snaps.

"It felt great to be out there with my teammates again," Garrett said. "Felt rusty as hell in the first half, and I had a couple penalties, but I know I was going to get it back for us. So just try to focus on the plays I was in, and not worry about the last one. They supported me, and that's all that matters. We support each other, and we elevate until we can get a win."

Related Content

news

Puka Nacua records season-high 150 receiving yards along with touchdown in Rams win over Commanders

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua recorded a season-high 150 receiving yards on 14 catches, including a touchdown and adding 20 rushing yards on a day where he impacted the game from start to finish against the Commanders.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford detail Rams win over Commanders, expending win streak to three games

Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford shared their thoughts on the Rams' 20-13 win over the Commanders to extend their win streak to three games.

news

Game Recap: Puka Nacua's 150 receiving yards, Myles Garrett's 3 sacks help Rams defeat Commanders 20-13

Wide receiver Puka Nacua and outside linebacker Myles Garrett help Rams extend their win streak to three games.

news

Trent McDuffie and Joe Cardona among Rams' inactives for Week 9 at Commanders

Inactives for Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Rams and the Commanders at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen to and live stream Week 9

How to watch, listen to and stream the Rams' Week 9 matchup at the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 8.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium for Week 9

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Nov. 7, prior to Week 9.

news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams at the Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday

Here are 3 Keys to the Rams winning their Week 9 game at the Commanders on Sunday, presented by The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani (CallJacob.com).

news

While Joshua Karty is now on active roster, to be determined if he'll be active on gameday in Week 9 and if Rams will use two kickers again

"If we have the ability to have him as one of our 48" active players on gameday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday, "that's a luxury."

news

'I'm happy to be back and make the most of my time off and the rest of the time I got': Myles Garrett expected to play for Rams against Commanders on Sunday

Outside linebacker Myles Garrett is expected to suit up for the Rams against the Commanders in Week 9 on Sunday for the first time since Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia.

news

Rams Injury Report, Week 9 at Commanders: Myles Garrett expected to play; Trent McDuffie, Colby Parkinson, and Kam Curl questionable; Terrance Ferguson ruled out

The final injury report for Sunday's Week 9 regular season game between the Rams and the Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

news

Rams & Commanders set for a crucial NFC showdown in Week 9 | Game Preview

J.B Long looks at the Los Angeles Rams' opportunity to build on back-to-back wins, the importance of a fast offensive start, and the defensive challenge of containing Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels as LA reaches the season's halfway point.

Advertising