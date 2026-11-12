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'I trust those guys to be in the right spots': Matthew Stafford confident in next receivers up with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined

Nov 11, 2026 at 04:56 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams quarterback Matthew Staffordhas already carried a lot on his shoulders over these last three weeks, having promised his injured teammates that he would make sure they would be returning to meaningful football once healthy.

But with wide receiver and top target Puka Nacua added to the mix after spraining his MCL and PCL, and getting turf toe, against the Commanders last Sunday, the weight of that responsibility only grows, especially working with a different group of pass-catchers compared to what he's had for the majority of the 2026 season.

Challenged accepted.

"It's not difficult to pull the trigger (with guys you don't have as many game reps with)," Stafford said. "I trust those guys. It's a bad recipe to hold on to (the ball) forever, too. At some point you gotta let it go (smiles). But no, I trust those guys to be in the right spots, and that's what this game's all about. It's going out there, trusting your teammates, cutting it loose. We know what these plays are supposed to look like when executed properly. Let's go do it. And I got a good feeling (about) Sunday."

Building on that trust is only one piece to the offensive puzzle for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Stafford and play-calling head coach Sean McVay will likely have to adjust their offensive identity some, with wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson also out due to injury.

Since Week 7 – the first game played after Adams went on IR with a hamstring injury; Ferguson was also on IR during this time – Nacua has accounted for 41 of Stafford's 97 targets, or 42.3%.

"We're constantly talking and thinking and brainstorming, whether those guys are out there or not," Stafford said, when asked what the collaboration process is like between him and McVay. "And so this week, obviously, we won't have either those guys or Ferg, and so, okay, what's the new blend? What's the challenge? What can we do to try to move the ball forward?"

McVay said that dialog is more along the lines of maximizing the group they have, a conversation that's ongoing throughout the week.

"And then you're talking about all right, here's who we envision in these spots," McVay said. "And it will be a great opportunity for some new guys to get chances that they haven't gotten yet."

Nacua was the Rams' leading receiver by a wide margin at 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns, and Adams was also a factor when healthy with 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns. However, Los Angeles' top five receivers statistically are also rounded out by running back Kyren Williams (36 receptions for 258 yards, one touchdown), tight end Tyler Higbee (28 for 287, one touchdown) and tight end Colby Parkinson (18 for 116, one touchdown), with Parkinson gutting through knee, shoulder and ribs injuries to this point to be available in seven of the team's first nine games and give them their best shot at running 13 personnel.

Xavier Smith, who was brought back this week, caught 18 of 24 targets for 303 yards when he had to step up in the wide receiver rotation last season. Konata Mumpfield has proven capable when stepping into a bigger role, with his four receptions for 93 yards and one touchdown against the Broncos in Week 3. Tutu Atwell had a 40-yard reception in Week 8 against the Chargers, capable of those types of explosive plays when his number is called.

There is also the Rams' elite run game led by Williams and Blake Corum that can help take pressure off of the passing game.

How all of those pieces will fit remains to be seen, but it's one Stafford and McVay look forward to attacking.

"Every time we step on the grass it's a challenge," Stafford said. "No matter who's out there, I obviously have a ton of trust in the guys that we have that are going to be playing for us on Sunday. We have a job to do. Let's go out there and do it. I believe in those guys. I hope they believe in me and let's go rock and roll."

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