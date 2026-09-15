First Look: Rams return home to host Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2

After opening the season in Australia, the Rams are back home this week for a Monday Night Football showdown against the Giants. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN and ABC.

Ahead of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Giants.

Notable Giants additions

Hired John Harbaugh as head coach on Jan. 20: Arguably the biggest name available in this year's head coach hiring cycle, Harbaugh landed in New York after his 18-year tenure in Baltimore ended. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 28-20 on Sunday Night Football in his debut.

Arguably the biggest name available in this year's head coach hiring cycle, Harbaugh landed in New York after his 18-year tenure in Baltimore ended. The Giants defeated the Selected former Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese fifth overall and former Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa 10th overall in this year's draft: Reese is playing inside after primarily playing edge in his final collegiate season, while Mauigoa was taken with the pick they acquired as part of the Dexter Lawrence trade with the Bengals.

Top Performers in Week 1

Quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 23 of 29 pass attempts for 230 yards and three touchdowns in New York's 28-20 home win over Dallas.

Running back Cam Skattebo paced the Giants' backfield with 18 carries for 81 yards and one touchdown.

Tight end Isaiah Likely led all New York receivers with eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, followed by wide receiver Malik Nabers' six receptions for 69 yards in his first game since his season-ending knee injury sustained in September 2025.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds posted a team-high eight total tackles; Reese had the second-most on the Giants defense with five and safety Jevon Holland added an interception.

Former Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada, an undrafted free agent who signed with the Giants this offseason and won their kicking competition over returnee Ben Sauls, made all four of his extra point attempts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

The Giants almost certainly got the attention of the rest of the NFL with their primetime win over the Cowboys at home. A toughness Harbaugh cultivated throughout training camp was on display throughout Sunday night's game.

Beyond the physicality shown on both sides of the ball, New York also showed an offense content with long, methodical drives – three of their four touchdown-scoring drives lasted at least 6 minutes and 13 seconds; their final two eclipsed eight minutes – and a defense that made enough timely plays to help it build a two-touchdown lead.

While San Francisco last week didn't sustain scoring drives that long, three of its five had at least nine plays, that volume helping control time of possession.