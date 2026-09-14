Injury Updates: McVay confirms Myles Garrett will undergo knee surgery and be placed on Injured Reserve; latest on Kam Curl, Nate Landman, Davis Allen and Omar Speights

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed outside linebacker Myles Garrett is set to undergo knee surgery and will be placed on Injured Reserve.

"The reality is, our job is to put our players and our team in positions to have successful outcomes," McVay said Monday during a video conference with reporters. "Thought we would take an approach where he'd be feeling good enough to go contribute positive change and be the player that he's capable of. That wasn't the case, and so the next right thing for us is to be able to get this thing fixed. In the meantime, we'll look forward to whenever that time is that we get him back. But that was kind of what went into the decision, and now we're moving forward."

McVay said they decided to go in that direction after McVay spoke with Garrett following McVay's postgame press conference, "in terms of just listening to how he felt, how he was able to impact the game," and seeing how Garrett and his group felt. McVay said the Rams thought Garrett's knee was something Garrett could manage, "and that wasn't necessarily the case."

McVay also said he didn't know yet what Garrett's timeline for return will look like – whether that be the four-game minimum stipulated by being placed on IR or long-term – until he has more information on how Garrett's surgery goes.

Once placed on IR, Garrett will miss at least the Rams' next four games: Week 2 versus the Giants on Monday Night Football, Week 3 against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, Week 4 against the Eagles, and Week 5 against the Bills on Monday Night Football.

"You feel good about it, but I think it'd be unfair to him, or really just without having the totality of all the information, to put any sort of timeline on it," McVay said. "We know that he'll be available in four weeks potentially, and so we'll just take that a day at a time."

Garrett, who missed the majority of training camp due to what McVay described as swelling in his knee, played just 62% of Los Angeles' defensive snaps against the 49ers in Australia. Asked in his postgame press conference if his knee was painful, he said "yeah" and later added that "this was the worst version of myself that I put out there."

"I wasn't the player I wanted to be," Garrett said. "I didn't feel like I was the player I've been before when I stepped onto that field. But I got to do what I can to get back to that."

Asked about his number one focus going into Week 2 against the Giants, Garrett said: "Getting healthy. That's the main thing."

"When I was out there, I was a little more focused on myself and trying to stay healthy than what they were doing, and that showed," Garrett said. "I wasn't who I needed to be for my team."

Asked whether they had a conversation with Garrett about not traveling to Australia to give him more time like they're doing with defensive end Aaron Donald, McVay said "the direction that we went with Myles and the direction we went with Aaron are totally separate situations and circumstances."

McVay said the Rams haven't decided yet if Donald will play on Monday Night Football against the Giants.

"He's going to continue to work his process, and we'll see what that looks like," McVay said.

"Positive" updates on Curl, Landman, Allen; Speights "making positive gains right now"

The Rams did get good news on a handful of players who were injured in last Friday's game.

McVay said safety Kam Curl, who sustained an ankle injury, was able to return to the game and described that injury as "some ankle soreness." McVay said Curl "is good."

Inside linebacker Nate Landman "got his shoulder and his thumb," according to McVay, but is still expected to be ready to go for Monday Night Football against the Giants.

Tight end Davis Allen, who was evaluated for a concussion, returned to the game, per McVay.

McVay called those updates on those three players "positive." He also said inside linebacker Omar Speights sustained a hip pointer and "has got some swelling there ... but he's feeling better than what we had anticipated."