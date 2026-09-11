From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Myles Garrett and Kobie Turner give their takeaways from Rams loss to 49ers in Australia

"We didn't play well enough. Obviously, never got into a rhythm. Only had probably two good drives, to be honest with you, the entire day. One of them ends up on a touchdown, next we get to the 1-yard line, don't get in. So not enough good stuff on offense." - Stafford

The two drives Stafford was referring to both strung together nice plays and one of the two ended in points. Wide receiver Puka Nacua had a 41-yard grab, making two guys miss, that led to the Rams' lone touchdown. Three strong completions of 10-or-more yards on the later drive that ended in a failed quarterback sneak also highlighted the day.

Despite the inability to get into a rhythm, and an overall sense that "felt like we were fighting ourselves a little bit today," Stafford feels confident moving forward, saying that there's "a lot of football left and opportunities with the right kind of people and the right coaches and everybody to go out there and fix it and move forward."

"(We've) gotta be better, myself especially. (We) didn't execute as we wanted to. We got beat on all three phases, and we have to do more. There's a lot more on this team that can be done, and that starts with us as leaders." - Garrett

Following the Week 1 loss, Garrett said that McVay's message to the team was "resilience." As McVay mentioned to the media about taking accountability, and the loss only defining the Rams if they let it, Garrett is motivated to improve following his Week 1 showing. When reflecting on the 49ers offensive front, he said "they mixed it up well, but they weren't doing anything specifically different. We just didn't play our brand of ball."

"We know we have the right people in this building to be able to use this as momentum, and we've had that time and time again. We've talked about it: you're either walking into the storm, you're either in the middle of it or you're coming out of it. And we know exactly the type of guys that we have. We're going to be inside out more than ever, and it's a great opportunity. Setbacks are setups to have greater comebacks." - Turner

Turner was also quick to point to the 99-yard drive as a real game changer, saying "anytime we let a team drive from their own (1-yard line) and score a touchdown, we're not going to win a whole lot of games that way."