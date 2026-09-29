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First Look: Rams travel to Philadelphia for Week 4 road game against Eagles

Sep 29, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

Another early-season road game in Philadelphia awaits the Rams this Sunday with a 10 a.m. pacific kickoff time from Lincoln Financial Field (FOX).

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Eagles.

Notable Eagles additions

  • Signed former Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen to a 1-year deal on March 11: Woolen is a name Rams fans will recognize from his days in Seattle, brought in by the Eagles to replace Adoree' Jackson as their CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell.
  • Selected former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round of this year's draft: The 20th overall pick has been used sparingly to this point with just five total touches through his first two games, but played at least 63.2% of the offensive snaps in each one.

Top performers in Week 3

Quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 153 yards with one interception in Philadelphia's 27-7 road loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

Running back Saquon Barkley led the Eagles backfield with 15 carries for 82 yards.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith led Philadelphia's receivers with six receptions for 65 yards.

Linebacker Zack Baun had nine total tackles (two for loss) and one pass defensed, while Mitchell had seven total tackles (two for loss) and two passes defensed.

Kicker Jake Elliott made his lone extra point attempt, while punter Braden Mann averaged 41.8 yards per punt across four punts.

Early storylines to watch, and what they mean for the Rams

Hit hard by injuries in last week's Sunday Night Football loss to the Broncos in Denver, the Rams will be counting on others step tep up at cornerback and tight end in particular for this game.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) are likely out for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, according to head coach Sean McVay. However, Josh Wallace and Tyler Higbee answered the call at those respective positions.

As the Rams work through those injuries, they will be preparing for an Eagles team that looks slightly different from last year's team, at least on the offensive side of the ball. Sean Mannion, who was part of the Rams' quarterback room from 2016-18, is now the Eagles' offensive coordinator after they parted ways with Kevin Patullo this offseason. Leading receiver A.J. Brown was traded to the Patriots. Defensively, Woolen is a new but familiar face in the secondary, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio continues to experiment with the safety spot opposite Andrew Mukuba after Reed Blankenship signed a three-year deal with the Texans in the offseason.

Up until Monday night's 20-point loss, the Eagles won each of their first two games (Week 1 vs. Commanders, Week 2 at Titans) by four or less points.

Both teams have roster questions, whether it be health (Rams) or position battles (Eagles). Which version of each will we see Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field?

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