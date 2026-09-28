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Injury Updates: McVay says Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Jaylen Watson (shoulder) likely out for Week 4 at Eagles; latest on Colby Parkinson (shoulder) and Puka Nacua (hip)

Sep 28, 2026 at 04:39 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said cornerback Jaylen Watson sustained a dislocated shoulder in Sunday night's loss to the Broncos.

While Watson "probably" will miss this Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Eagles, according to McVay, he will not be placed on Injured Reserve and that isn't something they have talked about.

"He'll probably be out for this week, and (it's) something that we'll see if we can kind of get him strengthened and harness it," McVay said. "It's something that he's dealt with before, but not something that we've discussed, IR."

Watson's injury occurred around the 3:04 mark of the second quarter. He was carted back to the locker room after being evaluated in the medical tent. Prior to exiting with that injury, he had recorded two total tackles (one for loss) and two passes defensed.

Meanwhile, tight end Terrance Ferguson is likely to miss Sunday's game as well after sustaining a medial ankle sprain against Denver, according to McVay. Ferguson first got injured with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter and was questionable return; he initially did before exiting the game for good after his nine-yard reception with 9:36 left in the second quarter.

McVay also said that tight end Colby Parkinson didn't have any setbacks with his knee injury – the injury he was listed with on the Week 3 injury report – but that the shoulder injury Parkinson sustained in-game was an AC sprain. It is unclear at what point in the first quarter Parkinson sustained the shoulder injury, but he returned to the game late in that quarter and played 3Parkinson's status for Week 4 against the Eagles is still to be determined.

"We'll see what that looks like for him," McVay said.

As for wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip), McVay reiterated the Rams are "hopeful" Nacua plays this week. Nacua has missed the last two games with what has been listed as a hip injury but McVay later clarified as groin soreness.

"We'll continue to see," McVay said. "But if he is able to progress the way that we hope, there's optimism that he'll be able to play this week."

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