Davante Adams and Konata Mumpfield step up in Puka Nacua's absence for Rams against Denver

Although Adams impacted the game all night long with a completion in every quarter and multiple explosive plays, six of his receptions going for 10-or-more yards and three for 20-of-more yards, he understand's there are "no moral victories."

"There's a lot that we can take from a game like this and feel good about, but there's no moral victories," Adams said postgame. "So we're definitely disappointed to not finish it out, but just got to get back to what we do."

Stepping up as a true second option for Stafford when he needed it most was Mumpfield.

Mumpfield finished with four receptions, three of them at a time the Rams needed it the most. After three targets and only one reception for 15 yards in the first half, Mumpfield turned things around on a crucial fourth quarter drive late in the game.

"I thought (Adams) was great. ... I thought Konata did the same," quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "Obviously (Konata) had some plays he wanted back early in the game, but just continued to believe in him and go to him, and he made some plays for us there late."

The Rams found themselves down 23-19 with 4:43 left in the game. Stafford was sacked for a loss of a yard on first down. But then on three-straight passes, Stafford found Mumpfield for 21, 9 and 48 yards receptions — the final a touchdown to retake the lead with 3:38 remaining.

Mumpfield ran an out route and a comeback route on the same side of the field for the first two receptions before turning it upfield for the touchdown completion to take back the lead, 26-23.