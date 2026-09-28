Game Recap: Rams fall to Broncos 30-26 on Sunday Night Football

DENVER – The Rams fell to the Broncos 30-26 on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

Leading 26-23 after quarterback Matthew Stafford's go-ahead, 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield with 3:38 remaining, the Rams watched the Broncos reach the Rams 15-yard line on completions of 39 yards to wide receiver Pat Bryant and 21 yards to wide receiver Troy Franklin by quarterback Bo Nix – after the Broncos were facing 2nd and 20 due to a holding penalty. Los Angeles thought it had a 3rd down stop on 3rd and 6 from their own 11, but a defensive pass interference penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace kept the drive alive for Denver.

The Rams thought they had another 3rd down stop on 3rd and goal from their 5, but an illegal use of the hands penalty against safety Quentin Lake kept the drive alive for the Broncos.

Nix initially scored a go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard scramble to the pylon, but that original ruling of Nix breaking the plane was overturned by the officials upon further review with Nix's right foot landing out of bounds at the 1-yard line beforehand. Two plays later, Nix dove over the pile for a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown give the Broncos back the lead 30-26 with 47 seconds left.

The Rams got to the Broncos' 14 on the final drive, but a false start penalty against the Rams moved them back five yards to the Broncos 19. Stafford's ensuing pass was intercepted in the endzone by safety Talanoa Hufanga.

The final 4 minutes reflected the overall rollercoaster of a game, and tale of two starkly different halves.

The Rams held the Broncos scoreless in the first half while outgaining them 273-67 in total net yards of offense, only to watch that momentum quickly swing toward the Broncos' favor in the second half because of injuries to key players and a pair of special teams miscues.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee paced the Rams' offense; Williams had 158 yards from scrimmage, including 88 on the ground through tough, efficient running plus six receptions for 70 yards, while Higbee had eight receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Adams led L.A.'s receivers with 137 receiving yards on seven receptions. Mumpfield also had a career day with four receptions for 93 yards in addition to that go-ahead touchdown.

Rams tight ends Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) exited the game late in the first quarter due to injury and were questionable to return; both were back on the field before the end of the first quarter, though Ferguson on a 9-yard catch appeared to get re-injured. After that reception, he went to the sideline and did not return to the game.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return before being downgraded to out at the beginning of the second half.

Here is the complete game recap: