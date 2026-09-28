Game Recap: Rams fall to Broncos 30-26 on Sunday Night Football

DENVER – The Rams fell to the Broncos 30-26 on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.
Leading 26-23 after quarterback Matthew Stafford's go-ahead, 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield with 3:38 remaining, the Rams watched the Broncos reach the Rams 15-yard line on completions of 39 yards to wide receiver Pat Bryant and 21 yards to wide receiver Troy Franklin by quarterback Bo Nix – after the Broncos were facing 2nd and 20 due to a holding penalty. Los Angeles thought it had a 3rd down stop on 3rd and 6 from their own 11, but a defensive pass interference penalty against cornerback Josh Wallace kept the drive alive for Denver.
The Rams thought they had another 3rd down stop on 3rd and goal from their 5, but an illegal use of the hands penalty against safety Quentin Lake kept the drive alive for the Broncos.
Nix initially scored a go-ahead touchdown on a two-yard scramble to the pylon, but that original ruling of Nix breaking the plane was overturned by the officials upon further review with Nix's right foot landing out of bounds at the 1-yard line beforehand. Two plays later, Nix dove over the pile for a 1-yard, go-ahead touchdown give the Broncos back the lead 30-26 with 47 seconds left.
The Rams got to the Broncos' 14 on the final drive, but a false start penalty against the Rams moved them back five yards to the Broncos 19. Stafford's ensuing pass was intercepted in the endzone by safety Talanoa Hufanga.
The final 4 minutes reflected the overall rollercoaster of a game, and tale of two starkly different halves.
The Rams held the Broncos scoreless in the first half while outgaining them 273-67 in total net yards of offense, only to watch that momentum quickly swing toward the Broncos' favor in the second half because of injuries to key players and a pair of special teams miscues.
Wide receiver Davante Adams, running back Kyren Williams and tight end Tyler Higbee paced the Rams' offense; Williams had 158 yards from scrimmage, including 88 on the ground through tough, efficient running plus six receptions for 70 yards, while Higbee had eight receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown. Adams led L.A.'s receivers with 137 receiving yards on seven receptions. Mumpfield also had a career day with four receptions for 93 yards in addition to that go-ahead touchdown.
Rams tight ends Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and Colby Parkinson (shoulder) exited the game late in the first quarter due to injury and were questionable to return; both were back on the field before the end of the first quarter, though Ferguson on a 9-yard catch appeared to get re-injured. After that reception, he went to the sideline and did not return to the game.
Cornerback Jaylen Watson left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury and was questionable to return before being downgraded to out at the beginning of the second half.
Here is the complete game recap:
After teams traded punts at their end of their opening drives, the Rams broke through with a five-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Tyler Higbee to take a 7-0 lead with 4:55 remaining in the first quarter. Los Angeles kept that second drive alive with a 3rd-and-7 conversion and a 4th-and-4 conversion.
Denver was in position to answer with a field goal until kicker Will Lutz missed that 43-yard attempt off the left upright with 1:23 to go in the first quarter.
L.A. added a 36-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis early in the second quarter to extend its lead to 10-0, on a drive that stalled after a holding penalty and a third-down drop. The Rams' next drive unfolded in a similar manner, where they had 1st-and-10 at the Broncos 15 before subsequent delay of game, illegal formation and pass interference penalties forced them to settle for a 35-yard field goal by Mevis for a 13-0 lead with 4:46 left in the first half.
Mevis' 40-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half gave the Rams a 16-0 lead going into halftime.
Though forcing a 3-and-out by the Broncos on the opening drive of the second half, the ensuing punt return was fielded by wide receiver Xavier Smith on the goal line and returned 10 yards, giving the Rams' offense steep field position to work with. The drive following that return was a 3-and-out that forced the Rams to punt; that ensuing return was fielded by Broncos wide receiver Kolbe Katsis at their own 30 and returned 28 yards to the Rams' 42.
Using its best starting field position for a drive to that point in the game – it was their sixth offensive series – Denver got its first points of the game on a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bo Nix to wide receiver Pat Bryant, then a successful 2-point attempt on a Nix completion to Waddle, which cut Los Angeles' lead to eight midway through the third quarter.
Rams inside linebacker Grant Stuard made a critical tackle on special teams that would've pinned the Broncos at their own 9 after a muffed punt, but it was wiped out by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The Broncos chose to enforce the penalty at the previous spot and have 4th down replayed, and therefore make the Rams punt again. Ensuing kick returned two yards to Broncos 48 – their second-best field position to start a drive to that point on the heels of the previous series, which was their best.
In other words, it cost the Rams 39 yards' worth of field position. And the Broncos capitalized with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nix to tight end Nate Adkins, and ensuing 2-point conversion on a Nix completion to Bryant, to tie the game at 16 with 2:15 left in the third quarter.
In desperate need of a takeaway after another 3-and-out by their offense, the Rams defense got the ball back to them on the next series with an interception by cornerback Josh Wallace which he returned 26 yards to the Broncos 37. However, the Rams were forced to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Mevis – and 3-point lead with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter – after Stafford was sacked on third down on a safety blitz by the Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga.
Wallace's timely 3rd-down pass breakup on the next series forced Denver to punt, but Stafford's pass intended for Williams was intercepted by Hufanga and returned 66 yards for a touchdown to give the Broncos a 23-19 lead with 4:49 remaining. The pick-six came just three plays after an Adams 42-yard catch-and-run had put the Rams in Broncos territory.
Stafford, though, bounced back from the pick with a 48-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Konata Mumpfield to regain the lead 26-23 for Los Angeles with 3:38 remaining – only for Nix to answer with a one-yard touchdown run where he dove over the pile to give Denver a 30-26 lead with 47 seconds left on a drive kept alive by a series of third-down penalties in Denver's favor.
A 20-yard completion from Stafford to Williams put the Rams at the Broncos 14, with Stafford spiking the ball with 3 seconds left. After a timeout called by Denver with 2 seconds left, and the ensuing false start penalty, Stafford's last-gasp pass was intercepted by Hufanga to seal the loss for Los Angeles.
GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Denver Broncos for Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High. Take a look at photos from the matchup!