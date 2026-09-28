From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford and Josh Wallace recap Rams narrow loss to Broncos on Sunday Night Football

"This is sports. You sign up for all of it, and love our group. Just came up short. Give the Broncos credit. They found a way to get it done. We'll look at ourselves and figure out how we can improve." - McVay

After a strong showing on both sides of the ball in the first half, the Rams defense struggled to slow down the Broncos offense early in the second half. McVay noted how "the two-point conversions that they converted on were big. They got the momentum back." When Denver took back the momentum in the second half, McVay saw how "we weren't able to establish much rhythm offensively" either.

Although the Rams found themselves down with 42 seconds left and marched down to the 19-yard line with two seconds left, Los Angeles "just came up short tonight" as Stafford's last second throw ended in the hands of the Broncos.

"We just didn't execute as well. (We) got behind the sticks, had a sack or two. Did a nice job in the run game against us for a little bit, and then we just weren't efficient enough throwing the ball." - Stafford

The Rams out gained the Broncos 273 to 67 in the first half, but lost momentum for the third quarter when Denver had 87 yards to the Rams' 19 yards. "Gotta be a little bit more efficient in some of the stuff that we're doing throwing the football wise, obviously I gotta be better, and I will be," Stafford said.

After throwing an interception returned for a touchdown, Stafford and the Rams offense responded with a touchdown of their own on the next drive to take the lead back, 26-23. Stafford was "proud of the way we came back and threw a touchdown on the next drive, and took the lead right back." But the Broncos responded with a touchdown on their next drive, which ended up being the final points of the game.

"They just got momentum on us. It's always tough when another team gets the momentum at home. So they kind of got a good jump on us, but there's a lot of things we can clean up defensively." - Wallace

Playing at home with a hostile environment on their side, the Broncos took all momentum to start the second half, and it was felt by the Rams defense. Wallace said there were "a couple things that we just didn't execute at the end of the day, so we'll be better."