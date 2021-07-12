21 reasons to get excited for Rams 2021 Training Camp 

13. Can Terrell Lewis overcome his nagging knee injury? Not only do the Rams need similar-or-greater production from edge Leonard Floyd in 2021, they also must have viable and complementary options opposite him. I still believe the best candidate is Lewis. But entering his second professional season, the Alabama product remained sidelined through OTAs. This training camp could be the key to his NFL future, and meaningful snaps for Lewis could be the key to sustaining the Rams dominance on defense.

14. Aaron Donald﻿'s urgency. Now a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Donald doesn't have much left to accomplish individually. Newly 30-years-old, the future Hall of Famer is suddenly one of the longest-tenured Rams. And he needs rings. Just about every move the franchise makes, including the trade for Stafford, ties back to this generational talent and how to maximize the rest of his prime.

15. How does one overlook a 330-pound defensive tackle? I must admit, I've been guilty of it a few times in the past 12 months. A'Shawn Robinson remains a unique and accomplished talent. Lighter, healthier, and able to report for camp this time around, Robinson's impact has a chance to be as mountainous as his presence. Teaming with Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿, Greg Gaines﻿, and rookies Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV﻿, the Rams have the Roman numerals and defensive line depth to endure a grueling schedule.

16. Safety in numbers. There isn't an individual who'll be missed more this July than Johnson. A great performer with a brilliant personality, he leaves a void in the secondary. Thankfully, the Rams draft that position very well and have two promising talents returning from missed time. Taylor Rapp never truly found his footing in 2020 after a summer injury undermined his training camp, and Terrell Burgess was just coming on when he had to be carted off in Week 7 against the Bears. How those two are deployed in conjunction with the centerfielder Fuller gives secondary coach Ejiro Evero and Morris terrific optionality.