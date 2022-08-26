Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3 

Aug 26, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

CINCINNATI – The Rams conclude their 2022 preseason taking on the Bengals in Cincinnati, with kickoff from Paycor Stadium on Saturday scheduled for 3 p.m. pacific time. ABC7 will televise the game locally, with NFL Network televising the game live nationally.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest.

**77 - OL AJ Jackson**

AJ Jackson

#77 OL

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 285 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Jackson has seen action at both tackle and guard so far in the preseason, but with Logan Bruss sidelined due to tearing his ACL and MCL, it could mean more snaps at guard for Jackson in the preseason finale.

**16 - QB Bryce Perkins**

Bryce Perkins

#16 QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 214 lbs
  • College: Virginia

With John Wolford's status to be determined due to injuring the thumbnail on his throwing hand, that will impact the extent Perkins plays – and whether the Rams take the same approach as Week 2 with each player playing a half.

**59 - ILB Jake Hummel**

Jake Hummel

#59 ILB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Iowa State

The undrafted free agent signee out of Iowa State has been the Rams' leading tackler in each of their first two preseason games.

**88 - TE Brycen Hopkins**

Brycen Hopkins

#88 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Purdue

With Kendall Blanton getting waived and claimed by Washington, that creates more opportunities for Hopkins in Saturday's preseason finale.

**92 - DT Jonah Williams**

Jonah Williams

#92 DT

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 275 lbs
  • College: Weber State

Williams moved inside to replace Bobby Brown III at defensive tackle in wake of Brown's ankle injury and flourished, making four total tackles and a sack-fumble. It will be interesting to see if he's there again in the preseason finale.

Advertising