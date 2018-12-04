Five Takeaways: Brandin Cooks Reaches 1,000 Yards Receiving

Players have noted that this division title feels a bit different than last year's in part because of the team's expectations. But that also likely has to do with the fact that in 2017, L.A. clinched in Week 16. Now, there's still a quarter of the season left.

"It's a big deal," McVay said Monday. "To be able to earn the opportunity in your 13th game of the season to be able to, at the worst, clinch a No. 2 seed. It means that you'll be able to watch that first week of the Wild Card round is a huge deal to us. So, it's certainly going to be a great challenge. The Bears have been an excellent team throughout the course of this year and present some challenges in all three phases, but that's definitely – that's the next step. That's something that we're working towards and if we take care of our business this week, then we have a chance to do that."