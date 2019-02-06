Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five Takeaways from the Rams 2018 season

Feb 06, 2019 at 12:15 PM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

The Rams won the NFC for the first time since 2001 in what was overall a very successful 2018 season. While the year did not finish off the way Los Angeles would've liked, there's plenty to review from the Rams' second season under head coach Sean McVay.

Here are five takeaways from 2018.

020619_Donald_5 take

1) AARON DONALD IS ARGUABLY THE BEST PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE

This is not really breaking news, but defensive tackle Aaron Donald once again has made a terrific argument with his play for being the best player in the NFL.

Despite not attending training camp as his representation and L.A. negotiated a six-year contract extension, Donald set the world ablaze in 2018 — leading the league with 20.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 41 quarterback hits. Those are ridiculous numbers for any player, but especially an interior lineman.

They're also why Donald was named AP Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. With that, Donald became just the third player in the award's history to win it back-to-back, joining Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor and Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

And while Donald certainly has earned a little time off, he said instead he's going to get right back in the gym on Thursday.

That's right — this Thursday.

Donald clearly isn't the type to settle, and he's looking to improve for next year.

2) JARED GOFF TOOK A REAL STEP FORWARD

Quarterback is often called the most difficult and/or the most important position in sports. And no, Jared Goff didn't play to his standards in the Super Bowl. But the Cal product definitely took a step forward in his development for his third professional season.

Goff set career highs in most major statistical categories, including completion percentage (64.9), touchdowns (32), yards (4,688), and passer rating (101.1). He also had arguably the league's passing performance of the year, completing 26-of-33 attempts (78.8 percent) for 465 yards with five touchdowns against the Vikings in Week 4.

But as McVay often says, the truest measurement of performance is consistency — and that's where Goff can stand to improve as he moves forward in his career. There's plenty of reason to believe that he will, though, since he's made drastic improvements in his first two seasons in McVay's system. And that should only continue as McVay and Goff grow their partnership in a third year.

3) AQIB TALIB IS A DIFFERENCE MAKER

Safety John Johnson often said this season that cornerback Aqib Talib's presence on defense put everyone at ease, given the veteran's knowledge and mastery of coordinator Wade Phillips' system. Phillips himself also said during the week of the Super Bowl that the Rams wouldn't have been in the final game of the season without Talib.

"He missed some games, but those 10 games he played, we played pretty good," Phillips said.

If it seemed like Los Angeles played better on defense with Talib, well, the basic numbers confirm that. In 11 games with Talib — including postseason — the Rams allowed 17.8 points per game and 321.1 yards per game. In eight games without the veteran corner? Los Angeles allowed 401.3 yards per game and 30.8 points per game.

Now the regular-season matchups against the Saints and Chiefs were in that eight-game stretch without Talib, so that may skew the numbers a bit — just based on how explosive both of those teams were offensively. But those stats are still quite notable.

So, yes, there's a clear difference between how the Rams performed with and without Talib in 2018. And it's a good thing the cornerback is under contract in 2019 and scheduled to be back, because with a healthy Talib for a full season, Los Angeles' defense should be even better.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams vs. Patriots

Check out the best photos from the Los Angeles Rams matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

HU3_6454
1 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_8225
2 / 93
Hiro Ueno
IMG_5480
3 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
JL7_6059
4 / 93
IMG_6064
5 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
HU3_8206
6 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0063
7 / 93
IMG_2099
8 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
JL7_0097
9 / 93
HU3_6313
10 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0840
11 / 93
JL7_0937
12 / 93
JL7_0759
13 / 93
JL7_2405
14 / 93
JL7_1014
15 / 93
JL7_1838
16 / 93
HU3_6932
17 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0584
18 / 93
JL7_2055
19 / 93
JL7_0667
20 / 93
JL7_2213
21 / 93
JL7_2251
22 / 93
JL7_2420
23 / 93
JL7_2335
24 / 93
JL7_2170
25 / 93
HU007936
26 / 93
HIRO UENO
JL7_2389
27 / 93
WNR_2604
28 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
JL7_3157
29 / 93
HU007648
30 / 93
HIRO UENO
HU3_5899
31 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_2962
32 / 93
JL7_2783
33 / 93
JL7_3425
34 / 93
JL7_0336
35 / 93
DB125106
36 / 93
JL7_2885
37 / 93
HU3_6474
38 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_6501
39 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_3607
40 / 93
JL7_0516
41 / 93
HU3_6582
42 / 93
Hiro Ueno
IMG_7377
43 / 93
IMG_6362
44 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
HU3_6275
45 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_4423
46 / 93
JL7_4026
47 / 93
JL7_3997
48 / 93
JL7_5329
49 / 93
JL7_5377
50 / 93
HU3_6880
51 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_0378
52 / 93
HU3_6882
53 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_5805
54 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_6864
55 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5203
56 / 93
JL7_1214
57 / 93
HU3_6847
58 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5625
59 / 93
HU3_6991
60 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7020
61 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_5204
62 / 93
HU3_7325
63 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7343
64 / 93
Hiro Ueno
DB231749
65 / 93
DB232169
66 / 93
JL7_6556
67 / 93
JL7_6459
68 / 93
WNR_4456
69 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4430
70 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
DB232564
71 / 93
WNR_4915
72 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4415
73 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4683
74 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
HU007918
75 / 93
HIRO UENO
WNR_5276
76 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_4520
77 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
WNR_5301
78 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
JL7_7451
79 / 93
DB232556
80 / 93
HU3_8061
81 / 93
Hiro Ueno
JL7_7735
82 / 93
JL7_8067
83 / 93
JL7_8106
84 / 93
JL7_8688
85 / 93
HU3_7968
86 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_7918
87 / 93
Hiro Ueno
HU3_8449
88 / 93
Hiro Ueno
WNR_6262
89 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
IMG_9737
90 / 93
Jacob Gonzalez/JGonzalez Photo 2019
DB236342
91 / 93
HU3_8296
92 / 93
Hiro Ueno
WNR_6160
93 / 93
Will Navarro/(Will Navarro/Rams)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

4) WHERE THERE'S ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Every player will say he can get better once the season ends, and all players are looking for places to improve. But as a whole, there are a couple places where Los Angeles can stand to improve both offensively and defensively.

On offense, that's performance in the red zone. While L.A. finished No. 2 in points per game and No. 3 in scoring percentage (48.6 percent of drives ended with points), the Rams ended the regular season No. 18 in red zone percentage and No. 22 in goal-to-go percentage.

It's nitpicking for sure given the overall offensive numbers and the fact that L.A. made it to the Super Bowl. But the Rams can do a better job of putting the ball in the box when they get deep into opponent territory.

Defensively, Los Angeles can definitely improve against the run. Now, we obviously saw a significant improvement in the postseason where the Rams allowed just 98 yards rushing combined in the two victories over Dallas and New Orleans. And even in Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots only really got the run game going late in the fourth quarter.

But in the regular season, the Rams ranked No. 23 overall against the run, and No. 32 in yards allowed per carry (5.1). Even with the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year, that's an area where L.A. can certainly get better during the 2019 regular season.

5) BELIEF THEY'LL BE BACK

After Sunday's loss, many of the Rams expressed a confidence and belief that they'd be back in the big game with a chance to win a championship sooner than later.

On Tuesday, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said he believes that in large part because of how connected the team was throughout the 2018 season.

"I can honestly feel the relationships with the players, with the coaches — getting everything out of each other that we want. That's what I sum up the season, we were connected and we bonded together like we were a family," Robey-Coleman said. "We got to crank it back up in another month, couple of months, so I hope nothing don't change too drastically up until that point, but I am real positive about the near future."

But even more than that, the Rams have the talent all over the place to be competitive for years to come. Goff is under contract for the next two seasons — and is eligible for a contract extension. Gurley and Donald signed long-term extensions before the start of the 2018 season. And McVay is as bright of a young coach that the league has to offer.

The offseason program will start in a couple months on April 15. There will undoubtedly be departures and new arrivals. But that's when the Rams will again begin to pursue the ultimate prize in football.

And next time, they plan to bring it home.

Related Content

news

Five takeaways from Rams' 17-16 preseason loss to Raiders

Plays made by the Rams' young defensive players, highlight the top observations from Saturday night's preseason game against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Five takeaways from Rams' preseason opener vs. Chargers

Linebacker Ernest Jones, speed at punt returner, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, and tight end Jacob Harris highlight the top observations from the Rams' preseason game against the Chargers Saturday night at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Five Takeaways: Rams end the season on a high note

Five things we learned from the Rams' 31-24 win over the Cardinals. 
news

Five Takeaways: Pass-catchers' and pass-rush's performances a bright spot for Rams in loss to 49ers

Tight end Tyler Higbee, wide receivers Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp and the pass rush made sure Saturday's game stayed competitive. 
news

Five Takeaways: Rams' offense and defense author confidence-building performances against Seahawks

Both sides of the ball gave the Los Angeles Rams reasons to feel good for the second straight week.
news

Five Takeaways: Rams bounce back with complete performance against Cardinals

Contributions from all three phases help the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Five Takeaways: Young Rams offensive line grows up quickly against formidable Bears defense

Los Angeles' offensive line overcomes its lack of experience in the Sunday Night Football victory, plus four other observations from the Rams' win over the Bears.
news

Five Takeaways: Gurley, defense bright spots for Rams in loss to Steelers

Todd Gurley and the defense give Los Angeles performances to build off of. 
news

Five Takeaways: Another complete effort has Rams feeling good entering bye week

For the second consecutive week, Los Angeles authors a complete performance. 
news

Five Takeways: Rams resume winning with complementary football vs. Falcons

Contributions from all three phases pivotal in victory over Atlanta.
news

Five Takeaways: Uncharacteristic day for Rams' offense  

The offense and the Rams as a team were in uncharted territory Sunday, but there were still a handful of meaningful performances to be found in the loss. 
news

Five Takeaways: Despite loss, performances of Reeder, Gurley, Everett offer Rams positives to build off of

LB Troy Reeder, RB Todd Gurley and TE Gerald Everett were bright spots for the Rams Thursday night. 
Advertising