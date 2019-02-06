Five Takeaways from the Rams 2018 season

5) BELIEF THEY'LL BE BACK

After Sunday's loss, many of the Rams expressed a confidence and belief that they'd be back in the big game with a chance to win a championship sooner than later.

On Tuesday, cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman said he believes that in large part because of how connected the team was throughout the 2018 season.

"I can honestly feel the relationships with the players, with the coaches — getting everything out of each other that we want. That's what I sum up the season, we were connected and we bonded together like we were a family," Robey-Coleman said. "We got to crank it back up in another month, couple of months, so I hope nothing don't change too drastically up until that point, but I am real positive about the near future."

But even more than that, the Rams have the talent all over the place to be competitive for years to come. Goff is under contract for the next two seasons — and is eligible for a contract extension. Gurley and Donald signed long-term extensions before the start of the 2018 season. And McVay is as bright of a young coach that the league has to offer.

The offseason program will start in a couple months on April 15. There will undoubtedly be departures and new arrivals. But that's when the Rams will again begin to pursue the ultimate prize in football.