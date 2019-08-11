Five Takeaways from the Rams' first preseason game against the Raiders 

3) RAPP MAKES AN IMPACT

Rookie safety Taylor Rapp also made his Rams debut on Saturday, and was all over the field for the defense. The safety displayed one of his key characteristics in versatility, lining up all over in coordinator Wade Phillips' defense. Rapp's most notable play came late in the first quarter, when he batted down an intermediate pass to Raiders rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the middle of the field. With Rapp and safety Marqui Christian, the Rams appear to have solid depth and flexibility at the position.

4) CARRAWAY SACK

Outside linebacker Josh Carraway has flashed throughout training camp, and he put it together on the field by getting Los Angeles' first sack of the preseason early on in the fourth quarter.

Carraway was close to getting Glennon on the ground earlier in the game, but got to Nathan Peterman on 3rd-and-5 at the Oakland 48 for a six-yard loss.

The OLB has bounced around a bit to start out his career. Carraway was a Titans seventh-round pick in 2017, and stuck with the club through their roster cuts at the start of the 2018 regular season. He then signed with Washington's practice squad in late November before L.A. brought him on in early May for the offseason program.