Five Takeaways from the Rams' preseason win against the Broncos

3) STARTERS' DRESS REHEARSAL LIMITED TO JUST WARMUPS

Traditionally, week three of the preseason has served as the "dress rehearsal" for NFL teams' starters. They usually play a couple of series, then exit the game to avoid the risk of injury prior to the regular season.

For the Rams, the majority of their starters suited up and participated in pregame warmups, then changed into street clothes prior to kickoff. Considering Rams head coach Sean McVay said this week that playing first-team defense was off the table for Saturday's game, the move doesn't come as a total surprise.